Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For NCAA Tournament First Round Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the Novig promo code WTOP is one of the best ways to capitalize on March Madness. Lock in an order for games like BYU vs. Texas and get up to $100 off with a 10% discount. You can also make use of 1,000 Novig coins and 5 in Novig Cash in the free portion of the app. Click here to register.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: $100 CBB Discount

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Confirmed March 18 by WTOP

First-time eligible players can dive into college basketball action with this exclusive discount, gaining incredible value on their initial hardwood prediction. Whether you are backing the Texas Longhorns to cover the spread against the BYU Cougars or anticipating a high-scoring shootout between the South Florida Bulls and the Louisville Cardinals, new Novig users can get 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and a 10% discount up to $100 on their first purchase.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly available for new Novig users creating an account for the first time. Alongside your discount and Novig Cash, this offer also comes with Novig Coins. These coins function as a virtual currency designed specifically for the platform’s free mode, allowing you to seamlessly explore the app, test different strategies, and make risk-free picks on other marquee matchups to help you get familiar with the Novig app.

Novig March Madness Odds

Here is a look at the lines for tonight’s hardwood action to help you utilize your promo:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) South Florida Bulls vs. Louisville Cardinals LOU -4.5 164.5 High Point Panthers vs. Wisconsin Badgers WIS -9.5 164.5 VCU Rams vs. North Carolina Tar Heels UNC -2.5 152.5 Texas Longhorns vs. BYU Cougars BYU -2.5 158.5

Tonight’s Best Bets

Texas Longhorns (+2.5) vs. BYU Cougars The Longhorns are coming off a tight 68-66 victory to open their postseason 1-0, and taking the points in this matchup provides excellent value. Texas brings a multifaceted attack led by Tramon Mark, who stuffed the stat sheet in his 33 minutes of action with 17 points on 50% shooting (7-of-14), 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Furthermore, Chendall Weaver provides elite second-chance opportunities, recently logging a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. With Dailyn Swain also getting to the line at a high clip (8-of-9 on free throws), Texas has the offensive balance to cover the 2.5-point spread on the road against BYU.

South Florida Bulls vs. Louisville Cardinals (Over 164.5) Tied for the highest total on tonight’s board, oddsmakers are expecting a shootout. The Cardinals are only laying 4.5 points against a South Florida team boasting the nation’s eighth-best offense at 87.7 points per game. Taking the Over in a matchup that projects high possession counts and fast-paced play is an ideal way to use your promo. It should be noted that Louisville will be without Mikel Brown Jr.

Wisconsin Badgers (-9.5) vs. High Point Panthers If you are looking for a heavy favorite to back, the Badgers present a great opportunity. Wisconsin boasts a low-turnover offense, averaging just 9 giveaways per game, which will be critical against a High Point squad scoring roughly 90 points per contest. Laying the 9.5 points on a ranked Big Ten squad is a strong play as they look to shut down a trendy upset narrative.

Claim Novig Promo Code WTOP Welcome Reward

Ready to get started? Claiming your discount and getting in on the college basketball action is a simple process. Click here and follow these steps to unlock your offer:

Create an Account: Register by providing your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the promo code WTOP during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit. Place an Order: Execute your first order to receive a 10% discount. This discount applies to your order and can save you as much as $100.

As an added bonus, this offer also comes with Novig Coins. Novig Coins function as a virtual currency within the platform, allowing you to seamlessly explore the app and participate in free mode.