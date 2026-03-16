Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, March Madness Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

It is never too early to start looking into March Madness games, and you can receive a sign-up bonus by activating Novig promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to claim a welcome bonus for all NBA predictions tonight or March Madness games this week.







Those who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to receive a 10% discount, which can be used on any NBA or CBB play tonight and over the week, or any other sport and market.

This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash to jumpstart your predictions for this crucial Western Conference showdown.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, March Madness Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 16th, 2026

As the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Texas to face the Houston Rockets for a scheduled 9:30 PM EDT tip-off tonight, eligible sports fans can claim a lucrative welcome bonus designed specifically for the matchup. Exclusively available for new Novig users, this introductory promo code rewards you with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, along with a 10% discount on your first purchase up to $100. Whether you are backing Los Angeles on the road to take the temporary third seed or predicting a strong showing for Houston, the discount can be applied directly to your first order to maximize your initial value.

Alongside the cash and discount, this offer also comes with Novig Coins, which is a virtual currency that can be used in free mode. This allows new users to get a feel for the platform and test out different prediction strategies during the Lakers-Rockets game without committing real funds right away. Simply register as a first-time player to secure your coins, collect your Novig Cash, and unlock up to $100 off your first purchase.

NBA Predictions Monday Night via Novig

Here is a look at the current prices for two of the biggest NBA games tonight between the Lakers-Rockets and Spurs-Clippers:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU -2.5 (-111) / LAL +2.5 (-109) 227.5 (O -105 / U -115) San Antonio Spurs @ LA Clippers SAS -9.5 (-111) / LAC +9.5 (-109) 229.5 (O -109 / U -111)

The Lakers enter this matchup as road underdogs, but the trends and underlying value might be in their favor. Los Angeles is riding a five-game win streak following an emotional overtime victory against the Nuggets. Conversely, the Rockets have struggled to cover on their own floor, going just 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 home matchups. With Alperen Sengun questionable (back), Amen Thompson (17.78 PPG, 7.66 RPG) will need to step up, but the value sits with the Lakers.

If you are eyeing the totals market, the under offers a compelling longshot angle for San Antonio’s matchup. The over has failed to hit in each of the Spurs’ last four road games against opponents with a winning record. San Antonio has gone 4-1 against the spread against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five games. With the Clippers possibly missing Kawhi Leonard, it does stand to reason that the depleted Spurs will dictate a pace that keeps the final score below the total.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off tonight at 9:30 PM EDT, you can claim this exclusive offer by following a few simple steps.

Here is exactly what you need to do to get started:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Novig app.

Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create an Account: Register your new account by entering your standard personal information.

Register your new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide proof of identification to secure and verify your account.

Provide proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the promo code WTOP during the registration process.

Be sure to use the promo code during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying first-time deposit.

Make a qualifying first-time deposit. Place Your Order: Place an order to unlock a 10% discount. This discount on your first trade can be worth as much as $100.

As an added bonus, this promotional offer also comes with Novig coins. These coins serve as a virtual currency that can be used to navigate the platform and place orders in free mode. Get your account set up, apply code WTOP, and lock in your discount before the action gets underway in Houston!