Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB Opening Day, NCAA Sweet 16, NBA

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Dive into a loaded sports day with the MLB opening day, Sweet 16 and NBA games by activating the Novig promo code WTOP. There is a ton going on in the sports world today and over the weekend, and you can get started with with Novig welcome offer.







Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, giving you plenty of ammo to make your NCAA, NBA and MLB predictions Thursday.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for $100 Prediction Market Bonus

Before you finalize your predictions for tonight’s top-tier college basketball matchups, make sure you have all the specifics needed to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Novig sign-up offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

Available exclusively to new Novig users, this promotional offer provides the ultimate way to jump into the action for tonight’s top-15 clash between the Houston Cougars and Illinois Fighting Illini. By signing up with the designated promo code, eligible new customers instantly receive 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, plus a 10% discount on their first purchase, allowing you to save up to $100 on your initial order.

We put a lot of stock in maximizing early value, and this discount accomplishes exactly that for the selected college basketball matchup. Beyond the discounted entry into tonight’s high-stakes game, this welcome package equips your account with a generous supply of Novig Coins. This specialized virtual currency can be used in Novig’s free mode, giving you the perfect opportunity to explore the innovative prediction market and test your trading strategies without any added pressure.

Use Novig for Houston vs. Illinois Predictions

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Houston Cougars -164 -3.5 (-105) Over 139.5 (-117) Illinois Fighting Illini +137 +3.5 (-115) Under 139.5 (-104)

When looking to maximize your Novig promo, the #5 Houston Cougars taking on the #13 Illinois Fighting Illini offers excellent trading value. It is never too early to look at where the smart money is moving. Here are the top trades you should consider for this top-15 clash:

The Cougars are favored for a reason. Emanuel Sharp has been an offensive catalyst, averaging 17 points per game in the NCAA Tournament while shooting a blistering 61.1% from the field. Furthermore, Chris Cenac Jr. has been an absolute force on the glass, pulling down an impressive 13.5 rebounds per game to go along with his 12 points through two tournament games. We’ve seen time and time again that elite rebounding and a dominant interior presence travel well, making Houston a solid position to cover the slim spread.

If you prefer playing the total, the Over is a highly enticing option where we see some true value. Illinois brings serious firepower to the floor, led by David Mirkovic, who is averaging a massive double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the tournament. The Illini also get excellent perimeter spacing from Keaton Wagler, who, in the tournament, is contributing 16 points per game while shooting a clean 50% (6-for-12) from beyond the arc.

With elite shot-makers like Sharp, Mirkovic, and Wagler sharing the court, both offenses have the statistical profile to push this game past the 139.5-point total. Whether you back Houston’s dominant frontcourt or count on a high-scoring shootout, this matchup provides prime opportunities for your prediction portfolio.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Novig and claiming your exclusive discount is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer ahead of tonight’s college basketball action:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Upload a valid proof of identification to securely verify your account details. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your promotion. Fund Your Account: Complete a first-time deposit to ensure your account is loaded and ready. Place Your Order: Navigate to the college basketball markets and place your order. Thanks to your promo code, you will receive a 10% discount on this order, allowing you to save as much as $100!

Added Bonus: By activating this offer, your account will also be credited with Novig coins. This is a special virtual currency that can be used to explore the platform and participate in Novig’s free mode!