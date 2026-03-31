Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, NBA Predictions Tuesday

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Sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP to secure a generous welcome bonus for all your MLB and NBA predictions today. There are a ton of games to get into, and Novig is your place to go to get started.







Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any NBA or MLB play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Action Tonight

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 31st, 2026

Before the Houston Rockets host the New York Knicks, it goes without saying that you need all the essential details regarding your exclusive welcome bonus. We put a lot of stock in finding an analytical edge, and securing your introductory discount is the smartest way to approach tonight’s market. By registering for an account, eligible new customers will unlock a premium welcome package. You can apply your initial 10% discount directly to tonight’s Eastern Time matchups, giving you instant value on your opening market prediction.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Novig Coins gives new users a unique way to experience the platform. Novig Coins act as a virtual currency used entirely in free mode, allowing you to test new prediction strategies, track consensus odds, and follow the Knicks-Rockets game without utilizing real money. Keep in mind that this introductory offer is strictly limited to first-time Novig users, making it the perfect time to sign up and take advantage of these exclusive market perks.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo Tonight

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Houston Rockets NYK -1.5 (+104) / HOU +1.5 (-123) 217.5 (O -110 / U -110) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers CLE +2.5 (-115) / LAL -2.5 (-105) 236.5 (O -113 / U -107)

It does stand to reason that we back teams excelling in tough situational spots. The Lakers have been highly reliable in demanding scheduling situations, going 5-1 against the spread—and 5-1 straight up—in the second half of a back-to-back over their last six games. Conversely, the Cavaliers have struggled to meet market expectations, posting a 2-7-1 ATS record over their last 10 matchups. Expect a heavy dose of Austin Reaves, who is pouring in 23.53 points and 5.61 assists per game.

While the Knicks bring a strong 6.5 Net Rating, the Rockets can counter on the glass with an elite 54.9% team Total Rebound Percentage.Houston’s offense is powered by a dynamic duo: Alperen Sengun is stuffing the stat sheet with 20.66 points, 8.98 rebounds, and 6.17 assists per game, while Amen Thompson is adding 17.88 points and 7.86 boards.

How to Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to lock in your predictions before the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets tip off tonight? Claiming your discount is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to secure your value and explore futures prices on the platform:

Download the App: Search for and download the Novig app on your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the Novig promo code WTOP when registering to trigger the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your account. Place Your Order: Navigate to tonight’s NBA slate and place your first prediction order with a 10% discount applied—giving you a discount of up to $100!

As an added bonus, this offer also comes with Novig Coins. These act as a virtual currency on the prediction platform, allowing you to explore the app and place orders in free mode without using real money. Download the app today, use code WTOP, and find your value in tonight’s market!