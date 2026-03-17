Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for March Madness, NBA, WBC Predictions

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Redeem the Novig promo code WTOP to claim a generous welcome bonus to use on predictions for the NBA, March Madness First Four and World Baseball Classic tonight.







Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash to jumpstart your predictions for this crucial Western Conference showdown.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, First Four Action Tuesday

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 17th, 2026

If you are gearing up for any of these fantastic games tonight, getting started with the latest welcome offer is a smart play. The platform provides a straightforward way to claim your initial boost before the game tips off. Eligible first-time customers who sign up will receive 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, plus a 10% discount on their first purchase, up to $100. No matter what game you are excited about the most, this initial discount gives you a significant advantage on your very first trade.

In addition to the purchase discount, this sign-up bonus equips you with Novig Coins, which serve as the platform’s virtual currency. These coins are designed to be used in Novig’s free mode, allowing you to safely explore the prediction market and test out your strategies on games like tonight’s Thunder-Magic clash without any financial risk. Keep in mind that this promotional package is exclusively available to new Novig users making their first foray into the platform.

NBA Odds, Preview Tuesday Night

If you are looking to place a few predictions on tonight’s slate, here are the current spreads and totals for the upcoming matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Orlando Magic OKC -9.5 (-113) / ORL +9.5 (-107) 222.5 (O -110 / U -110) Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves MIN -3.5 (-111) / PHX +3.5 (-109) 221.5 (O -109 / U -111)

The Thunder (53-15) are rolling on an eight-game winning streak and playing like defending champions, but the market might be slightly overvaluing them on the road. Orlando (38-29) recently had a massive seven-game winning streak snapped but holds a stout 22-12 record at home. Unfortunately for Orlando, the Magic are dealing with major injuries—Franz Wagner and Anthony Black are both ruled out—but they play well at home and could keep this game close.

We put a lot of stock in injury reports when evaluating futures prices and nightly odds. The Timberwolves (41-27) are facing a major absence tonight with Anthony Edwards (right knee soreness) officially ruled out. While Minnesota is 6-4 without him this year, they are in the midst of a recent swoon. Meanwhile, the Suns (39-29) are fighting for a top-six seed in the West, with Devin Booker coming off a massive 40-point performance.

How to Sign Up With the Novig Promo Code WTOP

With so much going on tonight, now is the perfect time to secure your welcome offer. Getting started is simple—just follow these steps to claim your discount before the action begins:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and ready for action. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code WTOP to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit into your newly created account. Place Your Order: Make your first order to receive a 10% discount, which can be worth up to $100 in savings.

In addition to the order discount, this activation offer also rewards you with Novig coins. This virtual currency allows you to explore and participate in the platform’s free mode, giving you a risk-free way to enjoy the action alongside tonight’s matchups.