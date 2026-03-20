Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for March Madness, NBA Predictions

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Dive into the second day of the NCAA Tournament when you redeem Novig promo code WTOP. All new users can set up a new account to receive a bonus to use on any March Madness game today, starting as early as 12:15 p.m. ET, while also looking into any of the NBA games tipping off tonight.







Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash as a perfect way to start your new account with March Madness predictions.

Novig Promo Code for NBA, March Madness Bonus

Before the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors tip off tonight, make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your exclusive sign-up bonus. The latest welcome package provides an excellent opportunity to dive into the NBA action with a first-order discount and virtual currency to explore the platform’s futures prices and daily markets.

Here is a quick overview of what you receive when you activate tonight’s offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 20th, 2026

If you are a new player looking to get involved in tonight’s Nuggets and Raptors clash, the latest Novig promo code offers a fantastic starting point to hunt for longshot value. Strictly eligible for new Novig users, this sign-up package delivers a highly valuable upfront discount. When you create your account and place your first order on this exciting NBA matchup, you will receive a 10% discount on your first purchase, saving you up to $100 right out of the gate.

Beyond the immediate savings, this promotion also equips your new account with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash. Operating as a dedicated virtual currency, Novig Coins give players the ability to engage with the platform in its completely risk-free “free mode.” This means you can comfortably browse the prediction markets and place your early predictions on Denver or Toronto utilizing digital currency, making it an ideal way to familiarize yourself with the app’s unique structure before diving in completely.

NBA Predictions Friday via Novig

It is never too early to look at where the market is settling. Here are the latest consensus odds for tonight’s matchup:

Market Denver Nuggets Toronto Raptors Moneyline -266 +215 Spread -6.5 (-114) +6.5 (-107) Total Over 237.5 (-110) Under 237.5 (-109)

If you are looking to utilize your Novig promo, trading the Raptors vs. Nuggets game presents a highly intriguing angle. While Toronto (39-29) has struggled straight-up against teams with winning records, they have been incredibly resilient in this specific situational spot, going 6-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road after a win in their last seven games. They enter tonight riding a three-game win streak, fresh off a 139-109 blowout over the Bulls.

Conversely, backing the Nuggets has its own statistical merit. We put a lot of stock in bounce-back spots, and Denver (42-28) is 3-1 ATS after a loss in their last four, looking to rebound from a 125-118 defeat to the Grizzlies.

From a roster standpoint, it does stand to reason that Denver’s frontcourt gets a massive boost tonight. Forward Aaron Gordon was removed from the injury report and is fully available after managing a hamstring issue. Gordon has been highly efficient, averaging 16.82 points and 6.04 rebounds per game. He provides a lethal scoring threat, shooting 49.53% from the field and an impressive 40.16% from three-point range.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s Nuggets vs. Raptors matchup? Claiming your discount is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the promotion and lock in your value:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide a valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter promo code WTOP to trigger the offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created account. Place Your First Order: Browse the markets—like tonight’s Denver vs. Toronto clash—and place your first prediction. You will receive a 10% discount on this order, securing a maximum discount of up to $100.

As an added bonus, this promotional offer also rewards you with Novig coins. Novig coins act as a special virtual currency on the platform, allowing you to explore the prediction markets and place orders in Novig’s completely risk-free “free mode.”