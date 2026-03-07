Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA, UFC Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Novig promo code supplies new customers with a 10% discount. Your first prediction will be up to $100 off the normal price, meaning greater winnings. Plus, you’ll receive some Novig Coins and Novig Cash. The cash you accumulate can be exchanged for money, while coins can be used to make trades in free-to-play mode.

Traditional sportsbook apps are only available in select states, but Novig can be used across the country. Instead of going up against the house, you’ll have a much better chance of making a profit by competing against other customers.

Click here to sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP and activate a $100 discount for a sports prediction.

NCAAB Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Daily Parlay Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 7h, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

One option for your opening prediction is an outcome in college basketball. Choose a certain market or try combining legs to create a parlay.

The rematch between No. 17 North Carolina and No. 1 Duke is the top matchup on the slate, but North Carolina got rough news for Caleb Wilson. Their star rookie is out for the rest of the season.

Find other markets for No. 20 Arkansas vs. Missouri, No. 24 Vanderbilt vs. No. 23 Tennessee, No. 5 Florida vs. Kentucky, Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Purdue and Auburn vs. No. 16 Alabama. It adds new profit boosts every day, so check for college basketball boosts over the next few weeks to increase your winnings during March.

Novig Promo Code Guide for New Users

Create an account on this sports prediction market app and secure the best welcome offer by taking these steps:

Click here to apply the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email address, date of birth, etc. to confirm your age and identity. Users must be at least 18 years old. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like online banking. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100.

Featured Parlays for UFC 326

Create your own UFC 326 parlay on Saturday night or use one of the featured parlays on the app. Max Holloway is the favorite in the main event against Charles Oliveira.

Hayjive’s Longshot: Johnson wins by KO/TKO/DQ, Oliveira wins by submission and Garbrandt-Long doesn’t go the distance (+3233)

Johnson wins by KO/TKO/DQ, Oliveira wins by submission and Garbrandt-Long doesn’t go the distance (+3233) Matty Betss Cycle: Dober wins by KO/TKO/DQ, Montes wins by submission and Holloway wins by decision (+3471)

Dober wins by KO/TKO/DQ, Montes wins by submission and Holloway wins by decision (+3471) Experience Matters: Moneylines for Holloway, Font, Dober and Garbrandt (+1983)

Moneylines for Holloway, Font, Dober and Garbrandt (+1983) Cardo Championship: Holloway-Oliveira, Font vs. Rosas Jr. and Borralho-de Ridder each go the distance (+567)

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Begin with a 10% discount up to $100 for a sports prediction.