Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for All MLB, NBA Predictions

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Start placing your favorite predictions on any MLB and NBA game today when you sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP. Today features the first full MLB slate where every team plays, while there are also eight NBA games to dive into. Use this opportunity to claim a $100 bonus on these games and more with this welcome offer.







Because Novig operates as a dynamic prediction market rather than a traditional platform, this introductory promotion effectively grants users a significant discount on their first trade. Those who sign up with this welcome offer will receive a 10% discount—up to $100 off the original price of the initial order—which can be used on any NBA play today, or toward any other sport and NBA prediction market throughout this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus Monday

Before the Detroit Pistons tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it does stand to reason that you should review the details of this exclusive welcome offer below.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Exclusively available to new Novig users, this promotional offer provides the perfect opportunity to get involved in tonight’s NBA predictions. As the Detroit Pistons prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 PM ET, first-time customers who sign up will secure 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash. Most importantly, this promo includes a 10% discount on your first purchase, allowing you to save up to $100 when placing your initial position on tonight’s matchup.

Beyond the significant discount on your first trade, this welcome package equips your account with Novig Coins. This specialized virtual currency can be used exclusively in Novig’s free mode, giving new players a completely risk-free way to navigate the platform, test out prediction strategies, and follow the Pistons and Thunder without any immediate financial commitment.

NBA Predictions Today via Novig

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -13.5 (-109) / DET +13.5 (-111) 219.5 (O -109 / U -111) Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat PHI -2.5 (-110) / MIA +2.5 (-110) 246.5 (O -108 / U -111)

If you are looking for the best spots to place your trades tonight, the board offers a few highly compelling prediction angles backed by recent trends and player efficiency.

We’ve seen time and time again that situational context matters. The Heat are an exceptional 9-1 (.900) against the spread in the second half of a back-to-back over their last 10 games. Backing Miami at home comes with added confidence when factoring in Bam Adebayo’s dominant interior presence. Adebayo is averaging 20.09 points and 9.94 rebounds per game, having already racked up 30 double-doubles this season.

In the later game, the injury report means everything. The Pistons are confirmed without both Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart, while Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson are all doubtful. Even Ausar Thompson is questionable. The Pistons are a resilient squad, but that is a lot of missing bodies for them to overcome.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Getting started with Novig and claiming your exclusive discount is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and get ready to place your predictions on tonight’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder:

Download the Novig App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Novig mobile application. Create and Register Your Account: Sign up by providing standard personal information to establish your profile. Verify Your Identity: To ensure a safe and secure environment, you will need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to unlock your exclusive benefits. Make a First-Time Deposit: Fund your newly created account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Order: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first order. Thanks to your promo code, you will receive a 10% discount on this trade, granting you savings of up to $100.

Bonus: Explore with Novig Coins

In addition to your discounted order, this introductory offer also comes with Novig Coins. This virtual currency can be used exclusively in Novig’s free mode, allowing you to explore the platform, test out your basketball strategies, and experience the app completely risk-free before making your official predictions.