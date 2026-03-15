Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim a $100 Discount for Any College Basketball Prediction

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of tournament time, and if you’re looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, we’ve got exactly what you need. New customers can take advantage of this welcome offer by signing up here with the Novig promo code WTOP.

Novig is an innovative sports prediction market that gives new users a discount on their first trade. When you sign up, you’ll instantly get 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, plus a 10% discount on your first purchase up to $100 off the original price. You can use this initial order on any of today’s massive matchups—like the Vanderbilt Commodores battling the Arkansas Razorbacks or the Purdue Boilermakers facing the Michigan Wolverines—or on any other NCAAM game this week. Let’s get in the trenches and build a winning strategy together.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball Predictions

Before we lock in our predictions for tonight’s hardwood action, here is a quick overview of the exclusive welcome offer available to new players on the platform:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 15, 2026

This exclusive Novig promo code is specifically designed for new users, delivering exceptional value right from the opening tip. Upon registering, eligible players will secure a welcome package containing 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and 10% off your first purchase up to $100. This gives us the perfect opportunity to lock in a discounted entry on tonight’s most highly anticipated college basketball matchups. Whether you are targeting the massive point total in the Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas game or backing Purdue’s interior edge against Michigan, having that discount gives you a serious leg up.

As an added benefit, this introductory offer comes with Novig Coins, a specialized virtual currency on the platform. These coins can be used in “free mode,” allowing you to explore the prediction markets, test out different handicapping strategies, and get a feel for the app’s unique interface without any financial commitment. Combined with your 5 Novig Cash and the first-purchase discount, you are perfectly equipped to start making your college hoops predictions tonight with absolute confidence.

NCAAB Conference Tournament Championships

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Purdue Boilermakers @ Michigan Wolverines Michigan -6.5 (-109) / Purdue +6.5 (-111) 150.5 (O -110 / U -110) Vanderbilt Commodores @ Arkansas Razorbacks Vanderbilt -2.5 (-106) / Arkansas +2.5 (-114) 166.5 (O -111 / U -109)

When looking at the board to utilize your Novig promo, I’m eyeing the Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas matchup as a highly compelling angle. The total is set at a lofty 166.5, but for very good reason. Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been virtually unstoppable. His backcourt mate Meleek Thomas is also filling it up. Vanderbilt brings plenty of firepower to match, led by Duke Miles and Tyler Tanner.

In tonight’s Big Ten clash, Michigan is laying 6.5 points at home against Purdue. But the Boilermakers boast massive interior advantages with Oscar Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn. Michigan will counter with the highly efficient Aday Mara and Elliot Cadeau.

Gearing Up for NCAA Tournament Predictions

The best part about getting your feet wet with tonight’s conference clashes? It perfectly sets us up for the Big Dance. Novig’s prediction market isn’t just for today’s games; you can use the platform to make predictions on the entire NCAA Tournament. As the bracket unfolds, we’ll be able to leverage our 10% discount and Novig Cash to target upsets, back the moneyline favorites, and find those hidden gems in the early rounds. There is nothing better than riding a hot streak deep into March.

How to Activate Your Novig Welcome Offer

Getting started and claiming your discount for tonight’s college basketball slate is a simple process. Let’s get your account set up so you can lock in those savings:

Create Your Account: Register here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: Enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you get the best deal. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit. Place Your Order: Navigate to the college basketball board and place your first order. You will receive a 10% discount on this trade, up to a maximum discount of $100.

As an added bonus, don’t forget that this signup offer also comes with Novig Coins. This virtual currency allows you to explore the platform and engage with the markets in a completely free mode before you put your real cash in play.