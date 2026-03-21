Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Discount Bonus for College Basketball Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got an incredible slate of college hoops on deck, and if you’re looking for a nice pay day, there’s nothing better than getting a head start with some bonus value. Ahead of the next college basketball game, sign up here with the Novig promo code WTOP and get a discount for a March Madness prediction.

The current sign-up bonus instantly rewards you with 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Off Your First Purchase Up To $100. Those who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to receive a 10% discount, which can be used on any college basketball play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash.

Whether you are looking to back the VCU Rams against the Illinois Fighting Illini, the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the Duke Blue Devils, or another top-tier program, this discount is great for any position on the NCAA Tournament.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

Unlocking your sign-up bonus for the exciting college basketball slate is incredibly straightforward. By utilizing the Novig prediction market platform, new users can secure a valuable entry discount and virtual currency to instantly dive into the action.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 21, 2026

By applying the Sleeper promo code WTOP during registration, new players will instantly receive 1,000 Novig Coins & 5 Novig Cash + 10% Off Your First Purchase Up To $100. Whether you want to back the Duke Blue Devils to cover the spread against the TCU Horned Frogs or look to utilize your discount on the Illinois Fighting Illini matching up against the VCU Rams, this offer maximizes the value of your initial prediction market entry.

In addition to the purchase discount and Novig Cash, this sign-up promotion equips your account with Novig Coins. This bonus virtual currency allows players to seamlessly navigate the platform and place predictions in free mode. We love testing out new strategies without the sweat, and these coins let you do exactly that.

How to Use Your Novig Promo for the NCAA Tournament

Here are the consensus spreads and totals for the compelling slate of college basketball games on Saturday:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) TCU Horned Frogs at Duke Blue Devils Duke -11.5 140.5 Saint Louis Billikens at Michigan Wolverines Michigan -12.5 161.5 Louisville Cardinals at Michigan State Spartans Michigan State -4.5 151.5 Texas A&M Aggies at Houston Cougars Houston -10.5 142.5 Texas Longhorns at Gonzaga Bulldogs Gonzaga -6.5 147.5 VCU Rams at Illinois Fighting Illini Illinois -10.5 151.5 Vanderbilt Commodores at Nebraska Cornhuskers Vanderbilt -1.5 146.5 High Point Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks Arkansas -11.5 168.5

With a loaded slate of top-25 teams in action, here is how I’m handicapping a few prime spots to utilize your promo tonight. Let’s chase those bigger payouts together.

Illinois Fighting Illini (-10.5) vs. VCU Rams

Freshman David Mirkovic is an absolute monster for Illinois. He’s coming off a historic 29-point, 17-rebound performance while shooting a highly efficient 11-for-17 from the field. He’ll have Keaton Wagler actively pacing the offense alongside him.

Duke Blue Devils (-11.5) vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The top-seeded Blue Devils deploy a dominant frontcourt that makes them a reliable favorite. Cameron Boozer anchors the interior with 22 points and 13 boards in his last outing.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. High Point Panthers (Over 168.5)

Even with the highest total on the board, this matchup has the offensive juice to hit the over. Arkansas relies on guard Darius Acuff Jr., who dropped 24 points and dished out 7 assists in his last outing. The Razorbacks also feature elite scoring from Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile. Given the Razorbacks’ blistering offensive tempo under Coach Calipari, expect plenty of fireworks.

How to Register with the Novig Promo Code

Getting started with your exclusive college basketball discount is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to set up your profile, claim your 10% discount, and secure your bonus virtual currency:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to verify your profile and ensure your account is secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Novig promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Make your first order to receive a 10% discount on the transaction. This discount can save you as much as $100!

As an added bonus, this promotional offer also comes with Novig coins. Novig coins are a virtual currency credited to your account that can be used to seamlessly explore the app and place orders in free mode.