Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Yankees-Giants, Any NBA Game

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP to receive a bonus on predictions today for the first MLB regular season game of the year between the Yankees and Giants, and a massive 12 game NBA slate. All new users can set up a new account to receive a generous bonus as the perfect way to get your new Novig account started.







Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, giving you plenty of ammo to make your NBA and MLB predictions tonight.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

If you are looking to get involved in the March 26, 2026, interleague matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, this Novig promotion provides a fantastic entry point. By plugging in the promo code WTOP, eligible new users can unlock a specialized welcome package designed to give an immediate boost to your portfolio.

This new user offer grants you 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash to jumpstart your account, alongside that highly valuable 10% discount on your first purchase (valid for up to $100 off). This specific promo code is strictly reserved for brand-new users creating an account on the platform for the first time. Beyond the discount, this welcome offer uniquely equips you with Novig Coins, the platform’s dedicated virtual currency. We put a lot of stock in the ability to practice, and these coins can be used to participate in free mode. This gives you the perfect opportunity to learn the trading mechanics and test your MLB predictions before fully diving into the market. Just remember, you must be 21 or older and physically present in a participating state to take advantage of this offer.

Use Novig for MLB Opening Night

Team Moneyline Total Runline New York Yankees -120 O 7.5 (+126) -1.5 (+159) San Francisco Giants +100 U 7.5 (-129) +1.5 (-169)

When deciding how to use your promo today, it does stand to reason that we start by looking at the pitching matchup. We are seeing probable starting pitchers Max Fried for New York and Logan Webb for San Francisco taking the mound. So, with two aces on the mound, runs could be hard to come by, which is why you see such a low total for this game with the under favored.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to jump into the action and secure your 10% discount for the upcoming Yankees and Giants matchup? Claiming your Novig promotion is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create Your Account: Register by providing standard personal information to set up your new profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to use the promo code WTOP to unlock this specific promotion. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit to fund your newly created wallet. Place Your Order: Navigate to the Yankees-Giants game markets and place an order. Your 10% discount will be applied automatically, saving you as much as $100 on that initial trade.

As an added bonus, remember that this offer also comes equipped with Novig Coins. This virtual currency can be used exclusively to participate in free mode, allowing you to refine your trading strategy without risk.