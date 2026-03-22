Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the electric atmosphere of the college basketball postseason, and if we want to build a serious bankroll, we need the right tools. For new customers, jumping into the action just got a whole lot more lucrative. By signing up here with the Novig promo code WTOP, you can unlock 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and 10% off your first purchase up to $100.

Novig operates as a cutting-edge prediction market, meaning this welcome offer gives you a generous discount on your very first trade. Whether you are targeting today’s marquee second-round tournament matchups, like Kentucky facing Iowa State or UCLA battling UConn, this initial order discount (up to $100 off the original price) sets us up for a really nice pay day right out of the gate.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

If you are looking to back a heavy favorite or find some serious value in an underdog on tonight’s college basketball slate, this offer equips you with extra ammunition. Here are the core details of our exclusive promotion:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 22, 2026

Available exclusively to new Novig users, this bonus is the perfect way to dive into the madness of tonight’s college hoops action. By signing up, you lock in 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, plus that valuable 10% discount on your first cash order up to $100. This discount allows us to maximize the value on our initial prediction, whether we’re backing Iowa State to cover the spread against Kentucky or taking the points with St. John’s as they take on Kansas.

On top of the purchase discount, your new account gets loaded with Novig Coins. This virtual currency is used to play in the platform’s free mode, which I love because it gives you the perfect, risk-free environment to test out different handicapping strategies. It is an excellent way to get a real feel for the market mechanics before you apply your real-money discount to high-stakes tournament matchups like UCLA battling UConn.

How to Use Your Novig Promo Code on Sunday

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Miami (FL) at Purdue Purdue -7.5 147.5 Kentucky at Iowa State Iowa State -4.5 145.5 St. John’s at Kansas St. John’s -3.5 144.5 Tennessee at Virginia Tennessee -1.5 137.5 Iowa at Florida Florida -10.5 145.0 Utah State at Arizona Arizona -11.5 154.5 UCLA at UConn UConn -4.5 136.5 Texas Tech at Alabama Texas Tech -1.5 165.5

When I look at tonight’s tournament board, a few intriguing spots immediately catch my eye for putting our promo to work.

First, I am watching the total in the Kentucky vs. Iowa State matchup (145.5). Kentucky’s Otega Oweh just etched his name into March lore with an explosive buzzer-beater to force overtime, finishing his last game with 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Cyclones can easily match that offensive firepower with Killyan Toure, who just posted a massive 25-point, 11-rebound double-double.

I’m also keeping an eye on UConn against UCLA. Huskies big man Tarris Reed Jr. is an absolute force in the paint. He put up video game numbers in the first round with an eye-popping 31 points and 27 rebounds on 80% (12-of-15) shooting. While the Bruins feature a capable scorer in Eric Dailey Jr. (20 points, 5 rebounds), handling Reed inside is going to be a monumental task for the visitors.

Finally, if you are searching for elite shooting value, keep an eye on Virginia as a +1.5 underdog against Tennessee. Cavaliers guard Jacari White just went nuts off the bench, dropping 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting—including a blistering 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Steps to Register with the Novig Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your discount is a completely straightforward process. Let’s walk through the steps together to get your account set up for tonight’s college basketball slate:

Register an Account: Create your new profile here by entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to securely verify your account. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Novig promo code WTOP to opt into this exclusive promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place an Order: Lock in your first order on the prediction market to receive your 10% discount. This initial discount can save you as much as $100!

As an added bonus, do not forget that this welcome offer also comes with Novig Coins. This virtual currency will be instantly credited to your account, giving you the freedom to navigate the app, test your handicapping skills, and play in free mode before you dive into the deep end.