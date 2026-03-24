Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAA Tournament Predictions

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Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP to receive a bonus on all NBA predictions today and Sweet 16 predictions later this week. All new users can set up a new account to receive a generous bonus as the perfect way to get your new Novig account started.







Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, giving you plenty of ammo to make your NBA predictions tonight on games such as the Nuggets vs. Suns, or an early look at the Sweet 16 a couple days away.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, Sweet 16 Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 24th, 2026

Before the action gets underway tonight at 11:00 PM ET, make sure you have the details sorted for your welcome bonus. This premier package is strictly available for new Novig users. By signing up before the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns tip off, eligible first-time players will receive 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, alongside a 10% discount on their first purchase up to $100. Whether you plan to trade on the shorthanded Suns or find value backing the visiting Nuggets, this one-time sign-up bonus provides immediate flexibility.

This offer also comes with Novig Coins, a specialized virtual currency designed to be used entirely in free mode. This allows you to seamlessly explore the platform, test your trading strategies, and place risk-free predictions on tonight’s Phoenix-Denver clash before you dive into standard entries.

NBA Predictions Tonight via Novig

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns DEN -5.5 (-110) / PHX 5.5 (-109) 233.5 Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers ORL 10.5 (-110) / CLE -10.5 (-110) 230.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers: The Cavaliers boast a sturdy 4.6 Net Rate and have been highly reliable when favored, going 4-1 straight up as a favorite over their last five games. The Orlando Magic (0.4 Net Rate) are slumping into play-in contention and are entirely decimated by injuries. With key rotation players Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Anthony Black all ruled out, the Magic simply lack the firepower to keep pace. While Cleveland is missing center Jarrett Allen, their high-ranking offense and current three-game win streak make laying the points an appealing trade.

Nuggets vs. Suns: The Denver Nuggets carry a 4.1 Net Rate, and the Over has hit in nine of their last 12 matchups against top-10 scoring defenses. Denver’s offense is humming, especially with Nikola Jokic coming off his 35th triple-double. The Suns hold a 1.0 Net Rate but are navigating massive depth issues, with Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Amir Coffey, and Haywood Highsmith all ruled out. Denver’s team rebounding advantage (50.3% vs. Phoenix’s 49.6%) and reliable offensive efficiency make a high-scoring affair the top longshot angle to target.

How to Sign Up With the Novig Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action for the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns matchup on March 24, 2026, at 11:00 PM ET, setting up your account is incredibly straightforward. Here is exactly how to get started:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Novig app to your mobile device. Register: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Secure your account by providing the required proof of identification. Apply the Code: Ensure you enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Place your first order to receive a 10% discount. This discount can be as much as $100!

As an added bonus, this offer also comes with Novig Coins. This virtual currency can be used to navigate the app and place entries in free mode, allowing you to search for longshot value and monitor futures prices before risking your cash.