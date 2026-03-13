Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB Predictions This Weekend

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Dive into a fantastic weekend of NBA and CBB Conference Tournament games when you claim the Novig promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to secure a welcome bonus to use on any NBA or CBB game of your choosing, including Iowa State vs. Arizona tonight.



Sign up with a new account to receive a 10% discount to use on any NBA or CBB play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash.

The Novig Cash from this offer can be used just like the funds that you deposit. It can be exchanged for real money once you meet the playthrough requirements. The Novig Coins are for making trades on free mode, which is a great way to practice and learn.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, CBB Bonus

Before you make your predictions on tonight’s top-tier college basketball action, here is a quick breakdown of the exclusive welcome offer available to new users on the platform:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 13th, 2026

Novig Promo Code WTOP Overview

If you are a new user ready to back the Iowa State Cyclones or the Arizona Wildcats tonight, the Novig promo code provides an immediate boost to your prediction portfolio. By signing up, eligible new Novig users will unlock a generous welcome package that includes 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and a 10% discount on your first purchase up to $100. Whether you are targeting a spread cover or an outright underdog victory in this highly anticipated top-10 matchup, this initial discount allows you to maximize the value of your very first entry on the prediction market.

Furthermore, this exclusive welcome offer comes equipped with a healthy starting balance of Novig Coins. This specialized virtual currency is designed to be utilized in Novig’s free mode, giving you the perfect opportunity to test out your college basketball strategies and explore the prediction platform entirely risk-free. Please note that this promotion is strictly eligible for new Novig users only.

Use Novig for Iowa State-Arizona Predictions

Team Moneyline Spread Total Iowa State Cyclones +157 +4.5 (-111) O 143.5 (-110) Arizona Wildcats -189 -4.5 (-109) U 143.5 (-110)

When looking at the Big 12 Tournament Semifinal showdown between the #2 Arizona Wildcats and the #7 Iowa State Cyclones, there are several intriguing ways to apply your promotion tonight, depending how you want to trade on this game tonight.

These two teams met earlier in the year, but the tournament, even the conference tournament, is a totally different beast. Use Novig to trade on this game and much more tonight.

How to Secure the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Claiming your discount and bonus virtual currency is a simple process. Follow these quick steps to activate your offer ahead of tonight’s action:

Download the App: Search for and download the Novig app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register by providing your standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to securely verify your account. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Place an order on the platform to instantly receive a 10% discount on your trade. This discount can save you as much as $100!

As an added bonus, this offer also comes equipped with Novig Coins. These coins serve as a virtual currency on the platform, allowing you to explore and play in Novig’s free mode. Download the app, enter promo code WTOP, and take advantage of this discount today!