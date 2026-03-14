Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB Predictions This Weekend

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Place your favorite NBA and CBB Conference Tournament predictions when you redeem the Novig promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to claim a welcome bonus for predictions tonight, including awesome games such as Nuggets-Lakers (NBA), Houston-Arizona (CBB) and Virginia-Duke (CBB)







Those who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to receive a 10% discount, which can be used on any NBA or CBB play tonight and over the weekend, or any other sport and market.

This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash to jumpstart your predictions for this crucial Western Conference showdown.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, CBB Bonus

Before the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers tip off tonight, make sure you have everything you need to claim your new user bonus. Here is a quick overview of the Novig promo details to keep in mind ahead of this matchup:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 14th, 2026

For fans looking to find value during the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, the latest Novig promo code delivers serious leverage. Exclusively available to new Novig users, this welcome offer grants 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, alongside a 10% discount on your first purchase up to $100. Whether you are backing the Lakers or siding with the visiting Nuggets, this discount allows you to maximize your initial prediction on the platform.

Beyond the purchase discount and Novig Cash, this promotion also equips you with Novig Coins. This virtual currency can be used exclusively in free mode, giving traders the perfect opportunity to test out market strategies and explore consensus odds without risk. Keep in mind that this complete promotional package is strictly eligible for new Novig users creating an account ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Nuggets-Lakers Preview via Novig

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Denver Nuggets -137 -2.5 (-108) Over 242.5 (-107) Los Angeles Lakers +116 +2.5 (-112) Under 242.5 (-112)

It goes without saying that situational context is everything. The Lakers (41-25) and Nuggets (41-26) are battling for playoff positioning in a tight Western Conference race, and a Los Angeles win tonight secures the crucial season-series tiebreaker. The Lakers are riding strong momentum, going 4-1 against the spread (ATS) and 4-1 overall in their last five games—part of a broader stretch where they have won seven of their last eight. In contrast, Denver has been vulnerable in hostile environments, going just 1-5 straight up on the road against opponents with winning records over their last six games.

We put a lot of stock in injury reports, and the Lakers are getting LeBron James back from injury. Furthermore, defensive stopper Marcus Smart has been cleared to return, with head coach JJ Redick recently praising his tremendous defensive impact. Offensively, the Lakers continue to be fueled by Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic offensively. Denver will counter with a returning Aaron Gordon alongside Jamal Murray, hoping to get healthy for a playoff run

How to Claim the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Getting ready for the March 14 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your discount before the 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off:

Download the App: Search for and download the Novig app on your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register by entering your standard personal information to set up your new profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide a valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your bonus. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place an Order: Submit your first trade to automatically apply a 10% discount, which can save you as much as $100.

In addition to the order discount, this activation offer also rewards you with Novig Coins. Novig Coins serve as a virtual currency that can be used exclusively in free mode, allowing you to test your prediction strategies and explore the app risk-free while watching the Lakers and Nuggets battle it out.