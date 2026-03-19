Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for March Madness, NBA Predictions (March 19)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can dive into the start of the NCAA Tournament today by activating the Novig promo code WTOP. Set up a new account to receive a bonus to use on any March Madness game today, or look into the NBA with some fun matchups to check out.

Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash as a perfect way to start your new account with March Madness predictions.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NCAA Tournament, NBA Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 19th, 2026

By entering the promo code WTOP during registration, eligible new Novig users will automatically receive 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash to begin making predictions on the platform. Furthermore, your first trade will come with a 10% discount, saving you up to $100. If you are looking to get in on the action for any of the NCAA and NBA games, this welcome package provides an unparalleled way to start. Whether you are backing the Spurs or trading on an upset in the tournament, you can apply this initial discount to maximize your entry value on the prediction market.

In addition to the discounted first purchase, this promotion equips your account with Novig Coins. This specialized virtual currency allows you to participate in Novig’s unique “free mode,” giving you the ability to explore the app and make predictions without utilizing any of your actual funds. It is the ideal way to test your analytical insights during tonight’s showdown before applying your Novig Cash and real-money predictions.

Trade on NBA Today with Novig

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -9.5 / PHX +9.5 227.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Miami Heat MIA -2.5 / LAL +2.5 241.5

If you are looking for the best predictions to make tonight, we put a lot of stock in a few strong trends.

For the Lakers vs. Heat matchup, taking the Lakers +2.5 is a highly compelling trade with significant value. Los Angeles (44-25, 3rd in the West) is riding a seven-game win streak, recently powered by Luka Doncic pouring in 40 points and LeBron James adding 30. Their defense has improved, thanks in large part to the effort of recent acquisition Deandre Ayton. Expect a high-scoring affair; it does stand to reason that the total could easily push past the Over 241.5. Miami’s Bam Adebayo is upgraded to probable following a historic 83-point performance on March 10, where he dropped 43 points by halftime. He will battle Deandre Ayton down low, while Lakers guard Austin Reaves continues to show excellent chemistry with Doncic and James.

In the Suns vs. Spurs game tipping off at 8:00 PM ET, backing San Antonio -9.5 provides an excellent edge. The Spurs (51-18) are a formidable 8-1 over their last nine games, integrating De’Aaron Fox perfectly alongside Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio has taken 11 of their last 15 games against Phoenix. Conversely, the Suns (39-30) have struggled situationally under head coach Jordan Ott, dropping recent contests despite a 40-point effort from Devin Booker.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Before the Phoenix Suns tip off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET, you can easily unlock your exclusive benefits. Follow these simple steps to claim your discount:

Download the App: Search for and download the Novig app on your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit proof of identification to secure and verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit to activate your wallet. Place Your Order: Place your first order on an NBA matchup—like tonight’s showdown between the Suns and Spurs—and receive a 10% discount. This discount can save you as much as $100.

As an added bonus, this promotional offer also comes with Novig Coins. Novig Coins act as a virtual currency on the prediction market that can be used to participate in “free mode,” allowing you to explore the app and make predictions without utilizing real funds.