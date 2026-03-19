NL West Preview: Everyone is still chasing the Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Roberts spent much of spring training thinking about how to manage the health of his…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Roberts spent much of spring training thinking about how to manage the health of his two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers so they can play for the long haul once again.

That’s what happens when a club competes deep into October year after year. Now, the Dodgers will try to become only the second team in more than 50 years to three-peat after the New York Yankees did so from 1998-2000.

After another shortened offseason, one of the biggest things facing NL West powerhouse Los Angeles was making sure to manage all its stars before the season even began.

Especially with Japanese standouts Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, World Series MVP, playing in the World Baseball Classic.

“It’s up to all of us to be mindful of workloads, short-term, long-term, and all that stuff, which we are,” Roberts said. “As a player you just want to encourage guys to be prepared and go compete your tail off.”

All the attention again will be on the big-spending Dodgers and whether anybody can slow them down from capturing another division crown — and the other teams certainly realize the daunting task of doing so.

New Giants manager Tony Vitello acknowledges he will have to learn about the talented division in a hurry.

“I know there’s a lot of money invested in the division, it’s very competitive,” Vitello said.

How they project

1. Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers led the majors in payroll last season at a whopping $509 million entering the playoffs — then they added one of the top free agents in outfielder Kyle Tucker. Ohtani and Los Angeles finished 93-69 and the club has won 12 of the last 13 NL West titles — only finishing second to the Giants by one game with 106 victories in 2021. The Dodgers brought in Tucker on a $240 million, four-year contract to an already star-studded lineup.

2. San Francisco Giants. The Giants believe they have the roster to contend, with a new-look outfield and a pitching rotation that added depth during the offseason. Jung Hoo Lee is embracing his new role in right field after the Giants signed Harrison Bader in January to a $20.5 million, two-year contract to play center. In December, right-hander Adrian Houser received a $22 million, two-year contract that includes a 2028 club option that could make the deal worth $30.5 million over three seasons. Vitello will lead a club as replacement to Bob Melvin, who was fired after two seasons. San Francisco has missed the playoffs each of the past four years after winning the West with a franchise-record 107 victories in 2021, edging Los Angeles by one game.

3. San Diego Padres. General manager A.J. Preller still believes his team can contend with the Dodgers, even if he must be more fiscally prudent with the Friars’ future up in the air while the heirs of late owner Peter Seidler strongly consider a sale. After losing starter Dylan Cease and All-Star closer Robert Suarez in free agency, Preller waited until February to sign rotation candidates Walker Buehler, German Marquez and Griffin Canning along with veteran hitters Nick Castellanos and Miguel Andujar. The bullpen still looks superb, and a lineup anchored by Fernando Tatís Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill should score. Preller also installed ex-reliever Craig Stammen in his first managerial job after Mike Shildt retired.

4. Arizona Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo are the key contributors in a lineup that has been among the most productive in the big leagues over the past few seasons. Perdomo was one of MLB’s breakout stars in 2025, batting .290 with 20 homers, 100 RBIs and 27 stolen bases all while being an above-average defender at shortstop. The D-backs added veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade, hoping that the eight-time All-Star can bounce back at the plate after regressing over the past few seasons. The starting rotation looks similar with Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Ryne Nelson, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt returning. Mike Soroka could provide some depth. Arizona hopes it’ll get reinforcements on the mound as the season progresses. Ace right-hander Corbin Burnes and back-end relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez should return at various points after suffering elbow injuries last year.

5. Colorado Rockies. The Rockies overhauled their front office after a third straight 100-loss season. They brought in Paul DePodesta — the executive who inspired Jonah Hill’s character in the movie “Moneyball”– to serve as president of baseball operations. They added Josh Byrnes from the Dodgers as general manager and awarded the managerial job to Warren Schaeffer after he filled in following the firing of Bud Black. The Rockies will rely on a core of young players, including All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. The front office also added some veterans in infielder/outfielder Willi Castro and outfielder Jake McCarthy. On the pitching front, the Rockies brought in Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano to pair with veteran Kyle Freeland and Chase Dollander, a first-round pick in 2023.

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AP Baseball Writer David Brandt and AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham and Pat Graham contributed to this story.

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