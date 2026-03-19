NL Central Preview: Loaded Cubs going for the division title, but Brewers and Reds are lurking

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bregman, welcome to the NL Central. Welcome back, Eugenio Suárez. Bregman is hoping to lead the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bregman, welcome to the NL Central. Welcome back, Eugenio Suárez.

Bregman is hoping to lead the Chicago Cubs to their first Central title since 2020 after signing a $175 million, five-year contract with the North Siders in free agency. But the competition is tough in a division that put three teams in the playoffs last year.

Cincinnati added a familiar face when it signed Suárez to a $15 million, one-year deal. The 34-year-old Suárez, who played for the Reds for seven seasons before he was traded to Seattle in March 2022, is expected to provide some protection for Elly De La Cruz in a lineup that struggled at times last season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the reigning Central champions, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are much improved after acquiring Brandon Lowe in a trade and signing Ryan O’Hearn to a two-year contract.

How they project

1.) Chicago Cubs. The Bregman move was a high-profile splash, but Chicago also acquired Edward Cabrera in a January trade with Miami. The right-hander had a 3.53 ERA in a career-high 26 starts last year, striking out 150 in 137 2/3 innings. He joins a deep rotation that also includes Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, Jameson Taillon and Shota Imanaga — with Justin Steele on his way back from elbow surgery. The pitching staff should be helped by a stellar defensive lineup, led by Gold Glove winners Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner. Crow-Armstrong is coming off a breakout performance, finishing with 31 homers, 95 RBIs and 35 steals. The most concerning area for the Cubs might be the team’s high-leverage relievers in a new-look bullpen, beginning with Daniel Palencia at closer and the health of Hunter Harvey after he was slowed by injuries last season.

2.) Milwaukee Brewers. The pitching staff took a hit when Freddy Peralta was traded to the New York Mets in January, but it’s a familiar situation for Milwaukee. After all, the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes to Baltimore in 2024, and they won the division for the third consecutive year in 2025. With Peralta gone, the rotation is fronted by Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Jacob Misiorowski. Priester was terrific in his first year with the Brewers, going 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA. But Woodruff has a long history of injuries and Priester was hampered by a lingering wrist issue during spring training. Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang lead an offensive attack that totaled 806 runs last year, third in the majors. Turang set career highs with a .288 batting average, 18 homers and 81 RBIs in 156 games last season.

3.) Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati hit just 167 homers in Terry Francona’s first year as Reds manager, despite playing in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. Enter Suárez, who matched his career high with 49 homers in 2025. Suárez’s return could provide a big lift for Cincy, but the Reds also need some of their young position players to step up. Matt McLain was one of the team’s best hitters as a rookie in 2023, but he was not the same player last year in his return from shoulder surgery. Noelvi Marte is another key performer for Cincinnati after making a successful transition to the outfield last year. Ace right-hander Hunter Greene will miss the first part of the season after he had elbow surgery, but the rotation is one of the team’s biggest strengths. Andrew Abbott was an All-Star for the first time last season, going 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA in 29 starts.

4.) Pittsburgh Pirates. There is hope in Pittsburgh again. At least some hope, anyway. Lowe, a two-time All-Star, hit 31 homers last year and O’Hearn batted .281 with a career-high 17 homers and 63 RBIs. Marcell Ozuna joins the lineup as the team’s regular designated hitter after agreeing to a $12 million, one-year contract. Ozuna hit .232 with 21 homers and 68 RBIs last season for Atlanta. Konnor Griffin, a shortstop who turns 20 on April 24, is one of the majors’ top prospects. Fresh off his first NL Cy Young Award, Paul Skenes leads a rotation that also includes Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler. The 23-year-old Chandler broke into the majors in August, going 4-1 with a 4.02 ERA in seven appearances.

5.) St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis is rebuilding under Chaim Bloom, who took over as the organization’s president of baseball operations after the Cardinals went 78-84 last year. Right-hander Sonny Gray and infielders Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan were shipped off to new homes in the offseason. Alec Burleson returns after hitting a career-best .290 with 18 homers and 69 RBIs last year. Dustin May fills a spot in the rotation after agreeing to a $12.5 million, one-year contract in December.

Stealing bases

The NL Central loves to steal bases.

Led by Turang and Chourio, the Brewers had 164 steals last year, second in the majors behind Tampa Bay at 194. The Cubs swiped 161 bags, finishing in a tie with Seattle for third.

De La Cruz led the majors with 67 steals for Cincinnati in 2024. He was slowed by a quad injury for part of last season and finished with 37 steals.

Misiorowski looks for solid year with Milwaukee

Misiorowski’s development took on added significance for Milwaukee following the Peralta trade. The 6-foot-7 right-hander is coming off a wild rookie season.

After coming up in June, the hard-throwing Misiorowski went 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA in his first five starts for the Brewers. He pitched a scoreless inning for the NL in the All-Star Game.

He was placed on the injured list with a left leg injury in August and struggled after he returned, recording a 6.06 ERA over his last eight appearances of the regular season. He rebounded in the playoffs, helping the Brewers make it to the NL Championship Series.

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