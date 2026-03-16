Nets face the Trail Blazers on 3-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (32-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-50, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Portland Trail Blazers (32-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-50, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -9.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to break its three-game skid when the Nets take on Portland.

The Nets have gone 9-23 at home. Brooklyn ranks last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 106.7 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 14-20 on the road. Portland has a 6-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 115.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 115.6 the Nets allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Nets. Danny Wolf is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 24.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 19.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Noah Clowney: out (rest), Ben Saraf: day to day (calf), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Terance Mann: out (achilles).

Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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