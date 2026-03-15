NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Denny Hamlin,…

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267 laps, 70 points.

2. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 40.

3. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 49.

4. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 51.

5. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 39.

6. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 35.

7. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 48.

8. (18) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 267, 29.

9. (4) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 41.

10. (28) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 27.

11. (8) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 33.

12. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 25.

13. (7) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 30.

14. (12) Zane Smith, Ford, 267, 23.

15. (21) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 22.

16. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 23.

17. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 20.

18. (13) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 19.

19. (31) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 19.

20. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 17.

21. (26) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 266, 16.

22. (19) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 266, 15.

23. (20) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 266, 14.

24. (29) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 265, 13.

25. (22) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 265, 0.

26. (30) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 265, 11.

27. (35) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 265, 10.

28. (24) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 265, 9.

29. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 265, 8.

30. (34) Noah Gragson, Ford, 265, 7.

31. (32) Josh Berry, Ford, 264, 6.

32. (25) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 264, 5.

33. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 264, 4.

34. (27) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 264, 3.

35. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 263, 2.

36. (16) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 262, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 148.992 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 41 minutes, 17 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .502 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-2; D.Hamlin 3-33; C.Bell 34-35; J.Logano 36-38; C.Hocevar 39; B.Keselowski 40; C.Custer 41; D.Hamlin 42-67; C.Bell 68; D.Hamlin 69-70; C.Bell 71-92; K.Larson 93-120; R.Blaney 121-125; B.Keselowski 126-128; K.Larson 129-158; W.Byron 159-169; K.Larson 170-173; W.Byron 174-184; D.Hamlin 185-210; W.Byron 211-214; C.Bell 215-218; D.Hamlin 219-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 5 times for 134 laps; K.Larson, 3 times for 62 laps; C.Bell, 5 times for 31 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 26 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 4 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 3; R.Blaney, 1; D.Hamlin, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 255; 2. B.Wallace, 194; 3. R.Blaney, 188; 4. D.Hamlin, 177; 5. C.Elliott, 168; 6. C.Bell, 164; 7. K.Larson, 157; 8. W.Byron, 157; 9. C.Buescher, 146; 10. T.Gibbs, 140; 11. J.Logano, 135; 12. B.Keselowski, 127; 13. R.Preece, 125; 14. M.McDowell, 122; 15. C.Hocevar, 118; 16. S.Van Gisbergen, 117.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.