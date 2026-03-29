NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Results

Sunday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400…

Sunday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 55 points.

2. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 56.

3. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 46.

4. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 400, 49.

5. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 47.

6. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 41.

7. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 30.

8. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 400, 40.

9. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 30.

10. (3) Josh Berry, Ford, 400, 36.

11. (5) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 400, 34.

12. (17) Ryan Preece, Ford, 400, 26.

13. (23) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 24.

14. (27) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 400, 23.

15. (8) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400, 28.

16. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 21.

17. (7) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 400, 20.

18. (20) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 400, 19.

19. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 399, 18.

20. (22) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 399, 17.

21. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, 399, 16.

22. (21) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 398, 0.

23. (29) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 398, 14.

24. (34) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 398, 13.

25. (30) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398, 12.

26. (25) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 397, 11.

27. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 397, 10.

28. (31) Noah Gragson, Ford, 397, 9.

29. (32) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 397, 8.

30. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 397, 7.

31. (24) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 396, 6.

32. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 394, 5.

33. (37) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 394, 0.

34. (14) Zane Smith, Ford, 371, 3.

35. (26) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 323, 2.

36. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 322, 1.

37. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, brakes, 298, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.454 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 47 minutes, 18 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .565 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 54 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-38; W.Byron 39-44; D.Hamlin 45-289; R.Blaney 290-291; J.Berry 292-293; C.Elliott 294-308; D.Hamlin 309-317; R.Chastain 318-331; C.Elliott 332-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 3 times for 292 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 84 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 14 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: T.Reddick, 4; R.Blaney, 1; D.Hamlin, 1; C.Elliott, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 353; 2. R.Blaney, 271; 3. D.Hamlin, 259; 4. C.Elliott, 249; 5. W.Byron, 238; 6. T.Gibbs, 222; 7. C.Bell, 212; 8. B.Keselowski, 206; 9. K.Larson, 206; 10. C.Buescher, 206; 11. B.Wallace, 206; 12. J.Logano, 185; 13. R.Preece, 180; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 174; 15. C.Hocevar, 171; 16. D.Suárez, 167.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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