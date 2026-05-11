D-backs’ Michael Soroka needs only Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI double to beat Rangers 1-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Soroka allowed three singles over 6 1/3 scoreless innings, and Geraldo Perdomo drove home the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Soroka allowed three singles over 6 1/3 scoreless innings, and Geraldo Perdomo drove home the game’s only run three batters in as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Monday night.

Perdomo’s RBI double one-hopped into the right field corner after Corbin Carroll hit a one-out double to left center in the first. The Diamondbacks have won three straight for the first time since mid-April.

Soroka (5-2) was on the other end of a 1-0 game in his previous start, losing to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Paul Sewald pitched the ninth inning for his ninth save in as many opportunities.

Sewald retired the first two batters before facing Corey Seager, who homered off him to tie up Game 1 of the 2023 World Series and went on to be named MVP of the Rangers’ five-game win. Seager, who has gone 19 at-bats without a hit, was hit by Sewald on an 0-1 sweeper down and in. Sewald then got Josh Jung, who has six hits in his past two games, to fly out to center.

Texas threw a five-man bullpen game after scheduled starter Nathan Eovaldi reported left side soreness Monday morning and was scratched. Jakob Junis (0-1) made his first start since 2024 with Cincinnati. Junis’ 2 2/3 innings, 31 pitches and 10 batters faced were season highs.

Diamondbacks pitchers have allowed just two runs in the past three games.

The Rangers sent in pinch-runner Sam Haggerty at first base in the eighth inning with one out, and Taylor Clarke picked him off before delivering his next pitch.

Arizona’s run was the first allowed by Junis in 10 home outings this season.

The run snapped Texas pitching’s string of 20 consecutive scoreless innings, tied for fourth longest in the major leagues this season.

The Rangers went into play with a majors-best 2.80 bullpen ERA..

Ketel Marte played in his 1,092nd career game for the Diamondbacks, tying Paul Goldschmidt for second place behind Luis Gonzalez (1,194).

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (1-3, 4.70 ERA) will face Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 5.18) on Tuesday night in a matchup of pitchers who haven’t won since early April.

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