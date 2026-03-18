Montreal visits Detroit after shootout victory

Montreal Canadiens (37-20-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (37-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Montreal Canadiens (37-20-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (37-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after the Canadiens knocked off the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime.

Detroit has an 11-7-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 37-23-8 record overall. The Red Wings have a 19-8-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Montreal is 37-20-10 overall with a 13-8-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have committed 278 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Red Wings won the previous meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 28 goals and 27 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 40 goals and 28 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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