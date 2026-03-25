Montreal plays Columbus, looks to extend home win streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (38-22-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (39-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7…

Columbus Blue Jackets (38-22-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (39-21-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Montreal has a 39-21-10 record overall and a 21-13-2 record in home games. The Canadiens have a 36-8-9 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has an 18-14-4 record on the road and a 38-22-11 record overall. The Blue Jackets have an 11-8-10 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 24 goals with 62 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Charlie Coyle has 17 goals and 38 assists for the Blue Jackets. Conor Garland has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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