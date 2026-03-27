Minnesota hosts Detroit after overtime win against Houston

Detroit Pistons (53-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-28, fifth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 5:30…

Detroit Pistons (53-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-28, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Detroit Pistons following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 110-108 overtime victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Timberwolves have gone 25-13 at home. Minnesota averages 118.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Pistons are 24-11 on the road. Detroit is the league leader in inside scoring, averaging 58.1 points per game in the paint this season. Jalen Duren leads them with 14.6 points per game in the paint.

The Timberwolves make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (44.4%). The Pistons average 117.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the 114.4 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is shooting 69.3% and averaging 11.0 points for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tobias Harris is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 24.9 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 123.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 32.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (knee), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (calf).

Pistons: Duncan Robinson: day to day (injury management), Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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