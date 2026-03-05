Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Michigan State at Nebraska — Big Ten Plus
Oakland at Texas A&M — SECN+
Western Michigan at Kent State — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Central Michigan at Ball State — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Boston at Detroit — Fubo Sports, MLB.TV
Florida at Detroit — FDSN Detroit, NHLN, WHDT-TV, Fubo Sports, Scripps 66
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.