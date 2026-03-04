Miami puts home win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (33-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Thursday, 7:30…

Brooklyn Nets (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (33-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Brooklyn looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 17-18 in conference play. Miami is third in the league with 54.4 points in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 10.2.

The Nets have gone 11-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging 106.8 points per game while shooting 44.5%.

The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Nets allow to opponents. The Heat average 106.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 116.7 the Heat allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on March 4 the Heat won 124-98 led by 23 points from Bam Adebayo, while Noah Clowney scored 17 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 18.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Nets. Clowney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 50.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 104.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (back), Norman Powell: out (groin).

Nets: Egor Demin: day to day (injury management).

