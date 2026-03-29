Metropolitan Division foes meet when Islanders host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (36-21-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-27-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Monday,…

Pittsburgh Penguins (36-21-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-27-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Islanders in Metropolitan Division play on Monday.

New York has gone 42-27-5 overall with a 14-6-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders have gone 30-6-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Pittsburgh is 11-2-9 against the Metropolitan Division and 36-21-16 overall. The Penguins are seventh in NHL play with 247 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime. Bo Horvat scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 18 goals and 47 assists for the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 28 goals and 36 assists for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson has scored seven goals and added 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Tony DeAngelo: out (lower body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out (knee).

Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (lower-body), Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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