Nice stays in Ligue 1 after beating Saint-Etienne in playoff

NICE, France (AP) — Nice stayed in Ligue 1 after beating Saint-Etienne 4-1 in the second leg of their promotion-relegation…

NICE, France (AP) — Nice stayed in Ligue 1 after beating Saint-Etienne 4-1 in the second leg of their promotion-relegation playoff on Friday.

All of the goals came in the second half with striker Elye Wahi sealing the victory with two late goals.

French Cup runner-up Nice finished 16th in Ligue 1 and Saint-Etienne placed third in Ligue 2.

The first leg finished 0-0 on Tuesday and the return leg was played behind closed doors after crowd trouble marred Nice’s final league game.

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