March Madness Prediction Market Apps: Get Top Offers for Sunday CBB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball action continues on Sunday, and if you are looking to elevate the excitement on the hardwood, we’ve got the perfect play. By using these March Madness prediction market apps, you’ll be able to buy contracts for individual games and future outcomes.

We recommend using several March Madness prediction market apps for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament. Below, you’ll learn how to sign up and get a $10 bonus on Kalshi. Plus, there are more bonuses on Novig, OG.com and ProphetX.

March Madness Prediction Market Apps for the NCAA Tournament

Kalshi Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Novig 10% Discount Up to $100, (5) Novig Cash and 1,000 Novig Coins OG.com Earn $150 Bonus ProphetX 20% Deposit Match Up to $100

Explaining the Kalshi Promo Code

By registering for a new account, you can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use while forecasting the outcomes of your favorite matchups on the hardwood.

To claim the offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus will be unlocked automatically after the user has made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Because the platform operates differently than traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi is available in all 50 states, and users simply must be at least 18 to play. Once your initial $10 in trades is made, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy on any of the remaining college hoops action.

Trade College Basketball Contracts on Sunday

Matchup Probability Miami (FL) @ Purdue 25.8% / 74.2% Kentucky @ Iowa State 34.5% / 65.5% St. John’s @ Kansas 60.3% / 39.7% Tennessee @ Virginia 51.7% / 48.3% Iowa @ Florida 18.0% / 82.0% Utah State @ Arizona 14.8% / 85.2% UCLA @ UConn 36.7% / 63.3% Texas Tech @ Alabama 51.3% / 48.7%

Looking at the board, today’s slate features spreads ranging from tight 1.5-point margins in the Tennessee-Virginia and Texas Tech-Alabama games, up to a massive 11.5-point spread for Arizona. Game totals span from 136.5 in the gritty UCLA-UConn clash to a high-scoring 165.5 points expected between Texas Tech and Alabama.

If we deploy our $10 Kalshi bonus on today’s heaviest favorite, the AP #2-ranked Arizona Wildcats, a winning prediction yields a safe $1.23 profit. Conversely, backing the biggest underdog, Utah State, would return a massive $54.90 profit if the Aggies pull off the road upset.

One of the day’s marquee matchups features the #11 RPI-ranked St. John’s visiting the #10 RPI-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. St. John’s boasts an impressive 29-6 overall record with an .8061 adjusted winning percentage. However, Kansas (24-10) has faced a brutal strength of schedule (.5982), battling 15 top-50 opponents compared to just nine for the Red Storm.

Meanwhile, #19 RPI Virginia (30-5) looks to defend its home court against #30 Tennessee (23-11), leaning heavily on their dominant 16-1 home record to hold off the resilient Volunteers.

More March Madness Prediction Market Apps

While Kalshi is a fantastic place to start, it is always smart to have a few different platforms in your handicapping toolkit. If you are exploring the best March Madness prediction market apps to maximize your potential payouts, there are more options than just Kalshi.

You can also sign up to make trades on OG.com, ProphetX, and Novig. Having funded accounts across multiple platforms allows us to shop for the best prices and take advantage of different market dynamics.

Make trades each round with the OG.com promo code offer and earn up to a $150 bonus.

Sign up on Novig and get a 10% discount for your first prediction. Also, you’ll receive (5) Novig Coins and 1,000 Novig Cash. Some of this can be used to make trades in free mode.

Unlock a 20% deposit match up to $100 on ProphetX

There are additional bonuses on the apps, like parlay profit boosts on Novig.

Once we are through with the college basketball matchups on Sunday, we’ll be down to the Sweet 16. Use this time to buy contracts for a certain team to win the title.