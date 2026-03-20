March Madness Betting Apps: Get Best Offers for NCAA Tournament Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Step into the action for the NCAA Tournament with these March Madness betting apps. College basketball fans who redeem these offers can start locking in the best bonuses.

There are nine different options for players when it comes to March Madness. Sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365 and more in time for Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games.

March Madness Betting Apps Deliver Top Round 1 Offers

This is one of the best weekends of the year to be a sports fan, and more specifically, a college basketball fan. There are games all day long from noon til night and that means there are plenty of options for bettors. New players can start making picks on matchups like Texas-BYU, North Carolina-VCU and more. Anyone who downloads these March Madness betting apps can get off to a fast start in the first round.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $200 Bonus + NCAA Tournament Boost







Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and start with a $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament or any other sport. New players will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. Additionally, this offer comes with a 100% profit boost on an NCAA Tournament champion bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet







New users who register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet during March Madness. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New players in select states will have access to a different offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Use bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 on the NCAA Tournament. If that bet wins, players will get. $150 bonus.

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus







Take advantage of a no-brainer bonus by signing up with bet365 promo code WTOP365. Create an account and place a $5 bet on March Madness. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive the $365 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook Delivers $300 No Sweat Tokens for 10 Days







Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify for 10 straight days of $300 no sweat tokens. New players will have access to these no sweat tokens on every day of the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament. Anyone who loses on a no sweat bet will receive up to $300 back in bonuses. Players who pick a winner will take home straight cash winnings.

Double Your Money With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Go all in on the NCAA Tournament with this Caesars Sportsbook promo. New players can register with promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 bet. This will unlock the opportunity to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Score $1,000 in Total Bet Matches







Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and qualify for up to $1,000 in bet matches. New players will receive 10 $100 bet matches to use throughout the NCAA Tournament. With so many games to choose from this weekend, there should be something for every college basketball fan.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1,000 Bet Reset







Start with a big bet on the NCAA Tournament by activating theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Place a cash wager on any March Madness game. If that bet wins, players will take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

BetRivers Promo Offers $250 Second Chance Bet







Take advantage of this straightforward offer on BetRivers ahead of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games. New users will be eligible for a $250 second chance bet on college basketball or any other sport this weekend. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

Score 100% Bet Insurance Up to $50 With BetParx







Go big on the NCAA Tournament with this BetParx promo. Get in on the action with 100% bet insurance up to $50. In other words, someone who loses on a $50 wager will receive $50 back in bonuses. With the uncertainty of March Madness, it’s the perfect time to unlock this offer.