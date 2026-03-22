March Madness Betting Apps: Get 8 Best Bonuses for Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of these March Madness betting apps in time for Sunday’s NCAA Tournament games. These promos can unlock the top offers available for these matchups.

New players can sign up with BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel and other great sportsbooks and start locking in bonuses. Grab guaranteed winners, profit boosts and other unique offers.

March Madness Betting Apps Unlock 8 Best Bonuses

There is no shortage of options available on Sunday, and that references the number of games and the variety of apps available. College basketball fans can download the eight best March Madness betting apps in time for these matchups. Go all in on the St. John’s-Kansas battle that features a jilted Zuby Ejiofor or check out the highly anticipated Virginia-Tennessee matchup. Let’s take a closer look at these apps.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet







Set up a new account with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet. This is a safety net for bettors who lose on that initial wager. New users in select states can redeem promo code TOP150 for a $150 bonus on March Madness (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Promo Delivers $365 March Madness Bonus







Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a no-brainer bonus on bet365 Sportsbook. Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on any game. No matter what happens, this will unlock a $365 bonus.

Claim $3,000 in Bonuses With FanDuel Sportsbook







Anyone who takes advantage of this FanDuel promo can start with 10 straight days of $300 no sweat bets. Any losses on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $300 in bonuses. New users will have the chance to go all in on these March Madness games.

Double Your March Madness Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







All it takes is a $1 wager to secure this offer with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Create a new account and place this $1 bet. From there, players will receive 100% profit boosts on their next 10 wagers. Each boost is an opportunity to double your winnings.

Fanatics Sportsbook: How to Score $1,000 in Bet Matches







New players can take advantage of $1,000 in bet matches by signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook. Each bet match is an opportunity for players to start winning on March Madness or any other available market this weekend.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1,000 Bet Reset







Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to qualify for a $1,000 bet reset. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

BetRivers Promo Unlocks Second Chance March Madness Bet







Sign up and activate this BetRivers promo to qualify for a second chance bet. Players who lose on an NCAA Tournament bet will be eligible for up to $500 back in bonus bets:

Michigan: Second Chance Bet Up To $500

New Jersey: Second Chance Bet Up To $250

Pennsylvania: Second Chance Bet Up To $500

West Virginia: Second Chance Bet Up To $100

Claim $50 Bet Insurance With BetParx







BetParx is rolling out a 100% bet insurance promo for the NCAA Tournament games on Sunday. If your first bet loses, you will receive up to $50 back in bonuses. This is a great safety net for first-time bettors.