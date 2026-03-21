March Madness Betting Apps: Best Sportsbook Offers for NCAA Tournament Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Download the top March Madness betting apps for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games. There are eight different ways to get in on the action for the round of 32.

Take advantage of the best sportsbook bonuses from BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel, Caesars and more. Start locking in bonuses to use on Duke-TCU, Houston-Texas A&M or any other game this weekend.

March Madness Betting Apps Deliver Best Sportsbook Bonuses

Saturday is jam-packed with great matchups to choose from. Although the first round didn’t have many upsets, that means the Saturday and Sunday games should be close. Download these March Madness betting apps in time to go big on any NCAA Tournament game. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of each offer.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Start With $1,500 NCAA Tournament Offer







Sign up with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet on the NCAA Tournament or any other game. Players who lose on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Use promo code TOP150 and turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus







Go all in on March Madness with bet365 promo code WTOP365. New players who redeem this offer can start with a guaranteed bonus after placing a $10 bet. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive a $365 bonus.

Claim Up to $3,000 in Bonuses With FanDuel Sportsbook







New users will be eligible for up to $3,000 in bonuses with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook offer. Redeem this promo to qualify for 10 straight days of $300 no sweat tokens. Players who lose on a no sweat bet will receive up to $300 back in bonuses with each token.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Create a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 bet on the NCAA Tournament. That is all it takes to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. New users will be able to double their winnings on their next 10 bets.

Score $1,000 in NCAA Tournament Bet Matches With Fanatics Sportsbook







Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and score $1,000 in bet matches. This is a promo with tons of potential for first-time bettors. Create an account and start betting on March Madness with one of the best apps on the market.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Reset for March Madness







Players who activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP will have a $1,000 first bet reset. Pick a winner on this initial wager to take home straight cash. On the flip side, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

BetRivers Promo: Start With $500 Second Chance Bet







Go big on the NCAA Tournament by signing up with this BetRivers promo. All new players will receive a second chance bet to use on the college basketball games or any other sport.

Michigan: Second Chance Bet Up To $500

New Jersey: Second Chance Bet Up To $250

Pennsylvania: Second Chance Bet Up To $500

West Virginia: Second Chance Bet Up To $100

Activate This BetParx Promo, Score $50 Bet Insurance







BetParx is willing to back up new players on a first bet during March Madness. Sign up and claim this $50 insurance for Duke-TCU, Texas A&M-Houston, VCU-Illinois or any other game.