Maple Leafs bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (27-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs play the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row.

Toronto has a 27-24-9 record overall and a 16-10-6 record in home games. The Maple Leafs have a -15 scoring differential, with 192 total goals scored and 207 allowed.

Philadelphia is 13-12-4 in road games and 27-21-11 overall. The Flyers have a -14 scoring differential, with 169 total goals scored and 183 allowed.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 19 goals and 36 assists for the Maple Leafs. Bobby McMann has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 23 goals and 34 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

