All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 11 7 .611 — New York 10 9 .526…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 11 7 .611 — New York 10 9 .526 1½ Baltimore 9 10 .474 2½ Boston 7 11 .389 4 Toronto 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 8 .579 — Cleveland 11 9 .550 ½ Detroit 10 9 .526 1 Kansas City 7 12 .368 4 Chicago 6 13 .316 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 10 9 .526 — Texas 10 9 .526 — Los Angeles 10 10 .500 ½ Houston 8 12 .400 2½ Seattle 8 12 .400 2½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 7 .632 — Miami 9 10 .474 3 Washington 9 10 .474 3 Philadelphia 8 10 .444 3½ New York 7 12 .368 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 11 8 .579 — Pittsburgh 11 8 .579 — Milwaukee 10 8 .556 ½ St. Louis 10 8 .556 ½ Chicago 9 9 .500 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 4 .778 — San Diego 13 6 .684 1½ Arizona 11 8 .579 3½ Colorado 7 12 .368 7½ San Francisco 7 12 .368 7½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 8, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 9, Minnesota 5

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 4

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 3, Colorado 1

Athletics 6, Texas 5

San Diego 7, Seattle 6

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Detroit 10, Kansas City 9

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 9, Athletics 6

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

Colorado 3, Houston 2

San Diego 5, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Bassitt 0-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 1-2) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-0), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-1) at Athletics (Civale 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 1-2) at Arizona (Soroka 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 8, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 11, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Colorado 1

San Diego 7, Seattle 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Houston 2

San Diego 5, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 0-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Washington (Littell 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Miami (Junk 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 1-2) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Colorado (Sugano 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-0), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 1-2) at Arizona (Soroka 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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