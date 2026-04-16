All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Baltimore
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|Boston
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Toronto
|7
|11
|.389
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Cleveland
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Detroit
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Kansas City
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|Chicago
|6
|13
|.316
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Texas
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Los Angeles
|10
|10
|.500
|½
|Houston
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
|Seattle
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Miami
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Washington
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Philadelphia
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|New York
|7
|12
|.368
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Pittsburgh
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Milwaukee
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|St. Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|San Diego
|13
|6
|.684
|1½
|Arizona
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Colorado
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|San Francisco
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 8, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Cleveland 3
Boston 9, Minnesota 5
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 4
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 3, Colorado 1
Athletics 6, Texas 5
San Diego 7, Seattle 6
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Detroit 10, Kansas City 9
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 9, Athletics 6
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2
Colorado 3, Houston 2
San Diego 5, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Bassitt 0-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 1-2) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-0), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-1) at Athletics (Civale 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 1-2) at Arizona (Soroka 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 8, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Cleveland 3
Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 11, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Colorado 1
San Diego 7, Seattle 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Houston 2
San Diego 5, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 0-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Washington (Littell 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Miami (Junk 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 1-2) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Colorado (Sugano 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-0), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 1-2) at Arizona (Soroka 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
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