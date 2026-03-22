Magic take on the Pacers on 4-game losing streak

Indiana Pacers (15-56, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Monday,…

Indiana Pacers (15-56, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Magic take on Indiana.

The Magic have gone 24-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 114.3 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Pacers are 11-33 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 6-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Magic are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 111.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 114.3 the Magic give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 135-127 on Jan. 4, with Desmond Bane scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.0 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.2 points and 7.2 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Pacers: 0-10, averaging 111.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Pacers: Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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