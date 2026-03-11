Luka’s 31, Reaves’ big 2nd half propel Lakers to season sweep of Timberwolves with 120-106 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 31 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in his seventh triple-double of the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 31 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in his seventh triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame LeBron James’ latest injury absence to sweep their season series with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 120-106 victory Tuesday night.

Austin Reaves scored 29 of his 31 points in a scorching second half for the Lakers (40-25), who pulled even with Minnesota for fourth place in the Western Conference standings after their third straight win over the team that knocked them out of the first round of last season’s playoffs.

Doncic secured the 89th triple-double of his career — seventh-most in NBA history — early in the fourth quarter. Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a strong effort with both of his backup big men sidelined.

James sat out for the third straight game with injuries for the Lakers, who have still won three straight and six of seven. He also missed the Lakers’ first two wins over Minnesota this season back in October.

The Lakers improved to 13-8 without the top scorer in NBA history in their lineup, including 10-2 when Doncic and Reaves both play without James.

Julius Randle scored 14 points and Anthony Edwards finished with 14 points on a 2-for-15 shooting night for Minnesota, which has lost two straight after a five-game winning streak. Four Timberwolves bench players scored in double figures in the opener of a four-game trip.

Both teams were mostly awful on offense in the first half. The Lakers missed 17 of their first 21 shots during their 16-point first quarter.

But after a 1-for-8 first half, Reaves scored 16 points in the third quarter while the Lakers pushed their lead to 19. Reaves completed two four-point plays in the second half, and he finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers.

Up next

Timberwolves: At Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Lakers: Host Chicago on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.