LeBron James returns for Lakers after missing past 3 games because of injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned to the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night against the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned to the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing the past three games because of a right hip contusion and arthritis in his left foot.

James, 41, is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and seven assists in 44 games this season, his 23rd in the NBA. He had been a game-time decision to play against the Bulls but was confirmed to be available before tip-off.

The Lakers won all three games without James, including impressive victories over the New York Knicks on Saturday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 40-25 and came into the night fourth in the Western Conference with a chance to move ahead of the idle Houston Rockets, who have the same record.

Marcus Smart did not play Thursday because of a right hip contusion but coach JJ Redick expressed optimism the veteran guard would be available against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The Lakers were down to two healthy centers as Jaxson Hayes was sidelined due to soreness in his back, while Maxi Kleber is expected to miss some time because of a lingering lumbar back strain, Redick said. Los Angeles was awaiting test results on Hayes to determine the severity of his injury.

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