Lakers play the Pistons, aim for 10th straight win

Los Angeles Lakers (46-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (51-19, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Monday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (46-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (51-19, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to prolong its nine-game win streak with a victory against Detroit.

The Pistons are 27-8 in home games. Detroit is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.8.

The Lakers have gone 23-13 away from home. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.8.

The Pistons average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (12.9). The Lakers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Pistons allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 128-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27 points, and Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duren is averaging 19.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

James is averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 38.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf), Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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