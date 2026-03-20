Keylor Navas stays with Pumas UNAM for one more year at 39

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas reached an agreement to extend his contract for another year…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas reached an agreement to extend his contract for another year with Pumas UNAM in the Mexican first division on Friday.

Navas turns 40 this year and his contract with the Mexico City-based club was set to end in June.

“There were three very quick talks, where there was a club and a player who really wanted to continue, so it was more about prioritizing contracts and then signing, which is what gives us peace of mind,” Navas said at a press conference.

Pumas, one the four most popular teams in Mexico, is trying to win its first league title since the 2011 Clausura. In the current tournament, the team ranks in fifth place after 11 of the 17 regular season rounds.

“My family is doing well, ‘Efra’ (the coach) and I are doing well, it’s an incredible group to work with,” the Costa Rican goalkeeper added.

Pumas did not disclose the financial terms of the contract. The extension is for one year with an option for another one.

“Big projects don’t happen overnight. I’ve been involved in some myself, and I know what it takes,” the goalkeeper said. “You always dream of being a champion, and hopefully we can give it to the fans, who deserve it.”

Navas made his professional debut with Saprissa in Costa Rica in 2005 and began his European career four years later at Albacete. He moved to Levante and signed with Real Madrid in 2014. At Real Madrid, Navas won a league title and a Super Cup, as well as three Champions Leagues. He also featured in three World Cups for Costa Rica.

He played four seasons in a successful first stint at PSG, helping the club secure two French league titles.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.