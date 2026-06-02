Diamondbacks host the Dodgers, look to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-22, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-27, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-22, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-27, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (7-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -125, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona is 32-27 overall and 19-10 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 23-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 18-11 in road games and 38-22 overall. The Dodgers have a 20-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, eight triples, seven home runs and 28 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 15 for 42 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .293 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 14 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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