Brewers host the Giants, look to continue home win streak

San Francisco Giants (23-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-21, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (23-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (6-1, 1.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -200, Giants +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Milwaukee is 36-21 overall and 20-11 in home games. The Brewers have a 27-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 23-37 overall and 11-21 on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has seven home runs, 44 walks and 33 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 14 for 33 with five doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .321 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs. Jung Hoo Lee is 15 for 28 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants: 3-7, .293 batting average, 6.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.