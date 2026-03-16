Kawhi Leonard sidelined with a sprained ankle as Clippers chase a play-in spot

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is out with a sprained left ankle as the Los Angeles Clippers chase a…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is out with a sprained left ankle as the Los Angeles Clippers chase a play-in berth.

He missed Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of a 118-109 loss to Sacramento on Saturday.

Leonard is sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.3 points to go with 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He’s shooting 50% from the floor, 38% from 3-point range and 90% from the free throw line in 53 games.

Leonard can’t afford to miss any more than three games to remain in contention for the league’s major awards. Players are required to appear in at least 65 of 82 regular-season games to be eligible for MVP, All-NBA and All-Defensive honors.

Coach Tyronn Lue hopes Leonard isn’t out more than a few days.

“I really don’t know yet,” he said before the game.

John Collins was set to start in Leonard’s place against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, who are second in the West.

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