Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Trade Bonus for NBA, MLB Predictions

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Start placing your favorite MLB predictions tonight when you sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus after playing through $10 worth of trades on the app.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on any MLB game today, or any other market. That is all it takes to secure the $10 bonus, as the outcome of those trades do not matter. They can also be spread out across multiple topics.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Key Terms, Conditions & Points

Promo Code: Enter WTOP during registration to activate the welcome offer.

Enter during registration to activate the welcome offer. Sign-Up Bonus: New customers receive a $10 bonus after meeting the trading requirement.

New customers receive a after meeting the trading requirement. Minimum Deposit: A first-time deposit of at least $1 is required to get started.

A first-time deposit of at least is required to get started. Trading Requirement: You must complete $10 in total trades to unlock the bonus — this can be spread across multiple smaller trades.

You must complete to unlock the bonus — this can be spread across multiple smaller trades. Eligibility: The offer is available to new Kalshi customers only .

The offer is available to . Age Requirement: Users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Users must be to participate. Availability: Kalshi is available in all 50 U.S. states .

Kalshi is available in . Market Flexibility: The bonus can be used on any prediction market on the Kalshi platform, including MLB games and beyond.

The bonus can be used on on the Kalshi platform, including MLB games and beyond. No Single-Trade Minimum: There is no requirement to place a single $10 trade; any combination of trades totaling $10 will qualify.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

If you are a new Kalshi customer looking to capitalize on today’s April 1 MLB action, you can take advantage of a fantastic $10 sign-up bonus. Whether you want to trade on the matchup between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, or predict how Shohei Ohtani and the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers will fare against the Cleveland Guardians, this promotion provides the perfect way to jump into the action.

To claim this offer, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Your $10 bonus will then be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 to play. With stellar non-conference pitching matchups on the schedule—like Max Fried squaring off against Logan Gilbert, or Tanner Bibee taking the mound in Los Angeles—there are plenty of exciting prediction markets to explore while unlocking your bonus today.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Matchup Run Line Probability New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners NYY -1.5 / SEA +1.5 NYY 51.0% / SEA 49.0% Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers LAD -1.5 / CLE +1.5 LAD 71%% / CLE 33%

When interpreting the statistics to find the smarter prediction, Los Angeles is a heavily favored pick for good reason. Offensively, Los Angeles also holds a clear edge with a .707 team OPS compared to Cleveland’s .613 OPS. It does stand to reason that the Dodgers command such high consensus odds.

The Yankees and Mariners matchup is projected to be much tighter, and we see some potential market inefficiencies here. New York brings an elite 0.76 team ERA and 0.91 WHIP into this game, which could easily stifle this Mariners lineup. However, the Mariners counter with a solid pitching staff of their own, holding a 2.35 ERA and a .188 opponent batting average, making the Yankees only a narrow favorite in this contest.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to start forecasting the April 1 MLB slate? Getting your account set up ahead of the New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners or Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers matchups is quick and easy.

Follow these simple, value-seeking steps to activate your welcome offer:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the exclusive promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any sum of smaller trades that adds up to $10 will satisfy this requirement.

Whether you decide to build your $10 trading volume by backing Tanner Bibee and the Guardians, Max Fried and the Yankees, or any other market, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked and available in your account as soon as the trading requirement is met. Dive into the percentages and start trading today!