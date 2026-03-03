Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Spurs-Sixers, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

It's the perfect time for new Kalshi customers to get in on the action. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you can unlock a $10 sign-up bonus after making just $10 in trades. Sign up here to start making trades on NBA and college basketball outcomes.

Kalshi Promo Code Overview

The Detroit Pistons are heading back to Rocket Arena tonight, Tuesday, March 03, 2026, for what promises to be a heated rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After that chaotic overtime thriller last week—complete with the arena horn malfunction—the Cavs are looking for revenge on their home court.

We are looking at a prime opportunity to test out prediction markets. Here is the breakdown of the current offer for new Kalshi customers:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Date Last Verified March 3, 2026

To lock this in, you just need to complete registration and make your first trades. It’s a solid way to build your bankroll right out of the gate.

Offer Overview

If you are new to Kalshi, you’ll find it operates differently than a traditional sportsbook. Instead of complex betting lines, you are trading on “Yes” or “No” outcomes. For new Kalshi customers, the entry barrier is incredibly low. To claim the bonus, you simply create an account, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and make $10 in trades. Once that $10 threshold is met, the $10 bonus hits your account.

One of the best things about Kalshi is its versatility. While we are focused on the NBA tonight, customers can also make predictions on college basketball, politics, weather, and much more. Plus, unlike many regional sportsbooks, Kalshi is available in all 50 states. As long as you are 18 or older, you can legally get in on the action from anywhere in the US.

Use the Kalshi Promo for NBA Trades

For traders looking to capitalize on today’s NBA slate, prediction markets offer a direct way to forecast game outcomes based on probability. We aren’t worrying about spreads here—just who gets the job done.

Below are the implied, vig-free probabilities for tonight’s key matchups:

Matchup Vig-Free Probability Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers DET 56.4% / CLE 43.6% San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers SAS 72.6% / PHI 27.4% New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers NOP 25.8% / LAL 74.2%

Handicapping Pistons vs. Cavaliers

I’m looking closely at that Detroit number. The market gives the Pistons (56.4%) the edge, and the stats back it up. Detroit is sitting as the No. 1 seed with a massive 45-14 record. They are also getting their enforcer, Isaiah Stewart, back from suspension tonight, which adds serious toughness to their interior defense.

On the other side, the Cavaliers are in a tough spot. While James Harden has been great since the trade, they are without Donovan Mitchell, who is sidelined with a groin strain. The Pistons have a superior Net Rating (6.8 vs. 4.5) and control the glass better (52.9% rebound rate).

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

There’s still plenty of time to get your account funded and ready. The process is fast, secure, and gets you into the markets before the first whistle.

Follow these steps to activate the promotion:

Register: Create a new account here with your standard personal info. Verify Identification: Complete the identity check to ensure you are 18+ and in the US. Enter Promo Code: When prompted, enter the code WTOP. Deposit Funds: Link your bank account and deposit at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades to unlock your bonus. Note: You don’t need to drop $10 on one single trade. As soon as your cumulative trades hit $10, you are good to go.

Once you hit that mark, the $10 sign-up bonus is yours. It’s a great way to jump into the NBA season, check out the college basketball markets, or even hedge on the weather.