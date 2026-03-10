Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Predictions (March 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP during registration, new users receive a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades. This is the perfect way to hit the ground running with predictions on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

We expect to see a lot of interest in Tuesday night’s NBA games, including Timberwolves-Lakers, Spurs-Celtics and Raptors-Rockets. There should be something for every sports fan on Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers tip off, make sure you have the details required to claim your welcome offer. Getting started is straightforward. Reference the overview below to secure your bonus.

This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Kalshi customers. To get started, you simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked after you have executed $10 in trades on their prediction markets. This low-barrier entry provides a fantastic opportunity to forecast the action for the NBA slate or explore the wide variety of college basketball markets available on Kalshi for tournament predictions.

Before making your trades, there are a few basic eligibility requirements to keep in mind. Kalshi is available in all 50 states, ensuring fans nationwide can participate in prediction markets. Additionally, users must be at least 18 years old to play. Once these criteria are met and your initial $10 in trades are placed, your bonus will be credited to your account.

Use the Kalshi Promo on NBA Prediction Markets

Matchup Probability Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers MIN 54% / LAL 46% Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs SAS 59% / BOS 43% Toronto Raptors @ Houston Rockets HOU 66% / TOR 36%

When evaluating the marquee game between the Timberwolves and Lakers, Minnesota projects as the stronger play. Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently described the Timberwolves as a “daunting task.” Furthermore, Los Angeles may be short-handed, with LeBron James listed as questionable due to a right hip contusion and left foot arthritis.

Meanwhile, the Celtics and Spurs present an incredibly tight battle in what many consider a potential NBA Finals preview. The Spurs are surging, boasting a 15-1 record in their last 16 games as they chase the top seed in the West. With Victor Wembanyama recently named Western Conference Player of the Week, San Antonio carries significant momentum.

For those analyzing the Rockets, it is worth noting that coach Ime Udoka recently criticized his team’s lack of toughness following a blowout loss, pointing to injuries and roster trades as reasons they have lost their “dog” identity. Utilizing team context like this, whether for the NBA or when evaluating the college basketball markets available on Kalshi, can help you find an analytical edge before executing your trades.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Navigating the prediction markets is a straightforward process. Follow the step-by-step guide below to secure your bonus:

Create Your Account: Register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Apply the Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to get your wallet ready. Start Trading: Execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10—any combination of smaller trades that results in a sum of $10 will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches $10, your sign-up bonus will be officially activated and credited to your account. With your bonus secured, you can explore all the NBA and college basketball prediction markets Kalshi has to offer.