Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, NCAAM Predictions

New customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus after signing up with Kalshi promo code WTOP making $10 in trades. By claiming the latest offer, new users unlock this welcome offer to gain a head start on predicting outcomes for this week's basketball action. Click here to start signing up.

Once the initial requirement is met, the bonus funds can be utilized to trade on the prediction markets for any game. There are tons of options in the NBA, college basketball and other sports throughout the week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 11, 2026

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotion unlocks a $10 sign-up bonus perfectly timed for the ongoing NBA schedule. To activate the offer ahead of the Eastern Conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic, individuals must create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once the account is funded, the $10 bonus unlocks after making $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether predicting the Cavaliers’ performance on the road or backing the Magic to defend their home floor, initial action counts toward fulfilling the requirement. Kalshi’s unique trading platform operates in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play and claim this welcome bonus.

Matchup Market Probability Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic CLE 60% / ORL 41% Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets DEN 70% / HOU 31% Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers LAC 55% / MIN 46%

Trading the initial $10 requirement on the most likely outcome on the slate, such as the Denver Nuggets securing a victory, yields a steady return if they win. Conversely, taking a chance and trading that same $10 on a less probable outcome, like the Houston Rockets defeating the Nuggets, results in a higher potential payout based on market pricing if they pull off the victory.

When navigating the prediction markets, recent team dynamics provide essential context for making informed decisions. The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the March 11 matchup having won 18 of their last 24 games, securing the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. Their offense features a refined pick-and-roll partnership between James Harden, who recently surpassed 29,000 career points, and Evan Mobley. On the other side, the Orlando Magic are riding a season-high four-game win streak, fueled by Paolo Banchero’s leadership and the transformative play of Desmond Bane. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have a lot to prove as the current sixth seed in the Western Conference, making their matchup against the Rockets another compelling market to consider.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming the welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure the $10 sign-up bonus is credited ahead of the scheduled tip-off between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic, follow the steps outlined below:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as name, date of birth, and email address) and supplying the required proof of identification to verify identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure the promo code WTOP is entered to opt into this specific welcome offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into the newly created account. Start Trading: Place $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. A single trade worth $10 is not required; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades successfully fulfills this condition.

Once the total trading volume reaches the $10 threshold, the $10 sign-up bonus becomes available. These bonus funds can then be used to continue trading on the NBA action or any other active markets on the platform.