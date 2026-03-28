Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Iowa-Illinois, CBB, MLB Trades

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It goes without saying, but if you want to find an edge in the sports betting markets, you have to seize value where it lives. For college hoops fans looking to capitalize on today’s Big Ten matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes, the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP is a prime opportunity.







By registering for an account, new Kalshi customers will get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked immediately after making $10 in trades on the platform. Whether you want to back the heavily favored Fighting Illini or take a shot on the underdog Hawkeyes, this welcome offer is the perfect starting point to build your bankroll for today’s matchup or any college basketball game on the board this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP at a Glance

If you are ready to start trading on today’s Illinois vs. Iowa matchup or any other college basketball action, the latest Kalshi promo code is the smartest way to begin.

We put a lot of stock in finding reliable ways to boost your early bankroll. For new Kalshi customers ready to dive into sports prediction markets, this latest promo code unlocks an exciting $10 sign-up bonus just in time for the Illinois-Iowa clash. To claim this reward, eligible users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their account.

From there, the $10 bonus will be unlocked after you have made $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. It does stand to reason that accessible promotions are the best way to test out a new platform’s interface and find market inefficiencies. Kalshi is completely legal and available in all 50 states, though users must be at least 18 years of age to play and take advantage of this exclusive new customer promotion.

Use Kalshi College Basketball Promo Today on Illinois vs. Iowa

When hunting for value, understanding your potential return is always step one. Placing a $10 trade on the favored Fighting Illini at their -302 moneyline would return a profit of $3.31 if they win. On the flip side, if you want to hunt for a longshot and back the underdog Hawkeyes at +240, that same $10 wager would yield a sizable $24.00 in profit should they manage to pull off the outright upset.

Looking at the NCAA Tournament numbers, both Big Ten squads enter this matchup rolling. However, we’ve seen time and time again that not all undefeated records are created equal. Illinois has been markedly more dominant, generating 82.0 points per game while stifling opponents to just 60.0 points allowed. That results in a massive +22.0 point differential. Iowa, conversely, averages a more modest 72.3 points per game and gives up 68.0 defensively, leaving them with a much narrower +4.3 scoring margin. Given Illinois’s overwhelming statistical edge on both ends of the floor, they profile as the definitively safer moneyline investment.

Official Prediction: While the Hawkeyes present a tempting longshot payout, the underlying value points squarely to the Illini. Illinois’s suffocating defense justifies the -302 consensus odds price tag. Back the Fighting Illini to maintain their perfect record.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Offer

Ready to lock in your action? Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tip-off is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your reward: