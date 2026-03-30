Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA, MLB Predictions

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Dive into a full slate of NBA and MLB games Monday with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. The fun of playing on Kalshi is that you have access to a wide range of topics, not just in the sports world.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 30th, 2026

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

For fans looking to find market value during the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons matchup, the Kalshi platform brings a unique opportunity. This exclusive promotion is strictly available to new Kalshi customers, who can claim a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets. Whether you are forecasting outcomes for the Thunder or backing the visiting Pistons, this welcome offer boosts your initial trading power. We’ve seen time and time again that having extra capital helps traders exploit market inefficiencies.

To successfully claim this offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, though users must be at least 18 to play. Once these straightforward steps are completed, your bonus funds will be fully activated and ready to deploy on this exciting regular-season NBA matchup.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons

Team Spread Probability Oklahoma City Thunder -14.5 87% Detroit Pistons +14.5 14%

The biggest news heading into this matchup is the injury situation of the Detroit Pistons, which is why the Thunder are as heavy favorites as they are. Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are confirmed out, while Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and Duncan Robinson are doubtful, with Ausar Thompson listed as questionable.

The Thunder already have the best net rating in the NBA, and are finally getting healthy at the right time with Jalen Williams returning from a hamstring injury.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $10 sign-up bonus ahead of the scheduled March 30, 2026, matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons is a quick and secure process. It is never too early to look at the board, so follow these straightforward steps to get your account ready before the 9:30 PM ET tip-off:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also be required to provide valid proof of identification to verify your identity and confirm eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To officially unlock the bonus, make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10 to qualify. As long as the sum of your trades reaches the $10 threshold, the $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account.

Once your trades are placed and the bonus is activated, you will have additional funds to use on predictions for tonight’s game. This Kalshi promo ensures you are fully equipped to hunt for value in the prediction markets as the matchup unfolds.