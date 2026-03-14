Islanders host the Flames after Heineman’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (26-32-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (37-24-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Saturday,…

Calgary Flames (26-32-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (37-24-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -166, Flames +139; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Calgary Flames after Emil Heineman scored two goals in the Islanders’ 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

New York is 37-24-5 overall and 17-11-2 in home games. The Islanders have a +six scoring differential, with 190 total goals scored and 184 allowed.

Calgary is 26-32-7 overall and 10-20-3 in road games. The Flames are 19-7-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Flames won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has scored 18 goals with 42 assists for the Islanders. Anthony DeAngelo has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Frost has 14 goals and 18 assists for the Flames. MacKenzie Weegar has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.